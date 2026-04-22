Employee exposes harsh office conditions, says no AC or windows: 'I hope company burns to the ground'

Companies often send out regular reminders about employee productivity, workplace well-being and compliance with safety standards. But a recent viral Reddit post suggests that the reality on the ground can sometimes be far from these ideals. The post has triggered mix of humorous and serious responses from users. (Gemini AI/Representational image)

In the post titled “I hope my company burns to the ground,” the user shared how their company forced them and other employees to work from an office with neither air-conditioning nor windows. They also said that the office is situated on the top floor of the building, emphasising how hot it can get during the summer days.

“I work in a lala company. The AC broke down two weeks ago. They ‘repaired’ it once at the start, but it worked for just 1 and a half days before failing again. They’ve refused to fix it since,” the user wrote.

They added that the situation was made worse by strict attendance requirements. “They also won't allow work from home. Our office is on the top floor with no windows for air circulation. It's unbearable. The employees look visibly stressed and uncomfortable,” the user added, questioning why the issue had not been resolved despite it being a relatively simple fix.

“I don't get what their problem is. It takes one day to call a technician and get it done. What do they gain from torturing us like this?” the post concluded.