IT professional says having a family affects career growth in India: ‘We value availability over productivity’

An IT professional with 13 years of experience has sparked a debate on Reddit after claiming that having a family can become a disadvantage for career progression in India. An IT professional said having a family hurt career growth in India, sparking debate on work life balance. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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Sharing his experience, the Reddit user said he has worked in multiple multinational companies and is currently employed at a product based company. According to him, the workplace culture has remained largely the same across organisations, where employees who are constantly available tend to receive more visibility and recognition.

“I've been working in IT for 13 years now and am currently in a PBC. Before this, I worked in multiple MNCs, and it's the same everywhere. I have had colleagues and managers who start working at sharp 8 AM, and I have even seen them online and sending emails at 11 PM, getting visibility and getting a lot of work done with their 12 to 14 hour workdays,” he wrote.

The user said that after getting married, he began prioritising evenings and weekends with his spouse. In the last two years, after becoming a parent, he said spending time with his child has become even more important to him.

“Meanwhile, since getting married, I have always enjoyed spending time with my spouse during the evening and on weekends, enjoying a nice dinner and a walk. In the last two years, I have had a kid, and I absolutely love spending time with her,” he added.

‘Unavailable after 7:30 PM’ The IT professional said he usually spends his evenings with his child and spouse, but believes senior management notices the difference between employees who remain available late into the night and those who log off at a reasonable time.

“I can see how much of a difference it makes to the senior management for someone who is always an email or phone call away and someone who is unavailable post 7:30 PM,” he wrote.

He further claimed that his current manager is unmarried and several senior leaders do not have children, which he feels affects how his commitment is perceived.

“I know that they find me not as dedicated as my other colleagues, who are also single, and it reflects on my performance reviews as well,” he said.

The post was shared with the title, “Having a family is a disadvantage for career progression in India.”

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