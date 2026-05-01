‘April payslip just ruined my mood’: Salaried professionals vent as steep TDS cuts leave many shocked

A wave of frustration has surfaced online after many salaried employees received their April pay slips, with several claiming steep tax deductions left them shocked and disheartened. The conversation gained traction after an anonymous post on Grapevine, a popular workplace discussion platform in India, struck a chord with professionals across sectors. Social media users reacted to April salaries, saying heavy tax cuts left them frustrated. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

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An Amazon techie, posting anonymously, captured the sentiment bluntly. “April payslip just ruined my mood. Just checked my April payslip and my head is literally spinning. The TDS cut alone is more than my dad's last drawn salary before he retired. I kept staring at the number and idk man it just made me feel sick. What exactly are we even getting for being in the highest tax bracket? We give away 30 percent plus surcharge and in return we get broken roads that flood with 10 mins of rain, toxic air, and absolute zero social security. I'm paying crazy premiums for health insurance anyway because govt hospitals are a joke. You grind your whole life to clear exams and interviews to finally get a good package and then a massive chunk just vanishes into the void. It honestly feels like we are just being punished for earning well. Bhai I don't mind paying taxes if I can see where the money is going but this is just daylight robbery at this point. How do you guys even make peace with this every month?”

‘Double whammy’ of salary structure and taxes The post quickly resonated with others who said they faced similar surprises. Several users pointed to changes in salary structures and higher TDS deductions as key reasons behind the reduced in hand income this month.

An X user named Vedvrat wrote, “Got my salary for April and I was just blank for a few seconds. I thought it was just me but it seems the double whammy of the new salary structure and TDS cuts is hitting everyone. I was actually looking at my salary slip and thinking if something is wrong and then the realisation hit me it is just the choice we salaried employees have made.”

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