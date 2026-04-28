Bank of Baroda Probationary Officer reveals his salary and long list of perks, video goes viral

“Actual salary 74059 hai monthly. Ye payslip me jo dikhayi hai wo 40 days ki hai. (The actual monthly salary is ₹74,059),” read one comment under the video.

The IBPS PO shared a picture of his first payslip which showed that he received an in-hand salary of ₹98,745 in May 2025. Das clarified that the salary was for 40 days of work, not one month.

Das qualified the PO exam by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to land the job. According to his Instagram bio, he has also cleared RRB CSA.

A man working as a Probationary Officer (PO) at Bank of Baroda has revealed his in-hand salary online, along with the long list of perks to which he is entitled. Pankaj Kumar Das shared an Instagram video yesterday which contained pictures of his salary slip. The video quickly went viral online, sparking a conversation about the benefits of having a government job.

Das’s gross earnings, before deductions, included Basic Pay, House Rent Allowance, Dearness Allowance and more.

HT.com has reached out to Das for a comment. This story will be updated on receiving a response.

Perks as IBPS PO An impressive salary for a first job was not the only motivation for Das. He also listed the perks to which he is entitled as a probationary officer.

These perks include lease accommodation, petrol allowance, newspaper allowance, entertainment allowance, medical allowance, refreshment allowance, house maintenance, new phone and recharge, eye checkup allowance and much more.

As a PO, he is also entitled to encash unused privilege leaves. Bank POs also get access to the bank’s guest houses and holiday homes during vacations.

(Also read: SBI Probationary Officer reveals ₹95,000 in-hand salary, internet in disbelief. Watch)

“Bankers have the best perks compared to central government employees, their work load is just slightly more but definitely manageable,” read one comment under the clip.

“Sab kuch perks mai mil gaya toh spending kahan karna hai?” another asked.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)