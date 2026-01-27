SBI Probationary Officer reveals her in-hand salary, internet in disbelief. Watch

Besides this, she also gets other perks like ₹18,500 as lease rental and ₹11,000 in other allowances. This means that her in-hand salary crosses ₹1 lakh per month.

In her Instagram video shared two days ago, Uppal revealed that her in-hand salary is ₹95,000.

To land the government job, Uppal cleared the IBPS PO exam in 2022. For the last two-and-a-half years, she has worked as a PO at SBI.

Since then, she has been working as a Probationary Officer (PO) with the State Bank of India.

A woman working as a Probationary Officer in the State Bank of India (SBI) has revealed her salary online, leaving the internet impressed. Shweta Uppal, posting on Instagram under the handle @bankerstrick, said that she qualified the PO exam by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection to land the job.

The SBI PO clarified that she is getting this salary after 2.5 years of work and five increments. “Here is my pay after working as a PO for 2.5 yrs. This pay includes 5 increments on the salary of a PO ( Two annual increments + Three increments of JAIIB and CAIIB),” she wrote.

JAIIB (Junior Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers) and CAIIB (Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers) are professional certifications for bankers. Many banks reward employees with an additional salary increment when they pass these exams.

Internet impressed Shweta Uppal’s video has crossed 1 million views in just two days, and many calling it impressive and others expressing disbelief.

“Getting my motivation aligned, thanks for coming to my feed mate,” wrote one Instagram user.

“95K in hand per Month? For SBI PO? My friend is a PO and he regularly cried that it's not that much. How? Are there different scales of pay for PO?” another person asked. To this, Uppal replied: “It starts with 56k as base. This salary has 5 additional increments to it.”

“Inspiring,” wrote one viewer in the comments section. “Please tell timings also,” another requested.

Several people also asked Uppal to talk about work-life balance in a banking job.

What does a Probationary Officer do? A Probationary Officer (PO) in a bank is an entry-level manager who learns all aspects of banking, including customer service, daily operations, and handling accounts, cash, loans, and transactions. They also promote bank products, supervise staff, and ensure compliance with rules and regulations.

According to the SBI website, “This is the Junior Management Level direct entry point for dynamic young graduates.

“A probationary officer gets exposed to challenging assignments and also gets the opportunity to involve in pioneering technological and financial activities for the Indian Banking industry. The opportunities include working in the various departments of SBI ranging from Personal Banking to Rural Banking, Credit, Forex, Treasury,” SBI explained.