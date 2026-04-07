Microsoft techie breaks down ₹1.3 lakh monthly expenses: ‘I overspent this month’

A Microsoft India employee took to Instagram to break down how she spent ₹1.3 lakh in the month of March. Saniya Ahuja describes herself as a “full time employee at Microsoft” and a “budding content creator”. As a content creator, she posts about fashion, fitness and her life as a corporate employee. A Microsoft employee explains how she spent ₹1.3 lakh in a month (Instagram/@saniyaaaaa_)

In a recent video, Hyderabad-based Saniya Ahuja described how she spent more than ₹1.3 lakh in March. “Just a disclaimer, I overspent this month,” she said.

Breaking down ₹ 1.3 lakh expenses The biggest chunk of her salary was reserved for investments — Saniya said she put ₹70,000 in SIPs and funds.

Next, her monthly rent cost her ₹22,000. This amount also included maintenance and electricity. (Also read: Bengaluru intern shares monthly expense breakdown on ₹18,000 budget: ‘Finally, someone with reasonable expenses’)

Saniya then revealed her biggest non-essential expense — “I spent ₹16,749 on shopping,” she said, smiling sheepishly.