Microsoft techie breaks down ₹1.3 lakh monthly expenses: ‘I overspent this month’
A Microsoft India employee took to Instagram to break down how she spent ₹1.3 lakh in the month of March.
A Microsoft India employee took to Instagram to break down how she spent ₹1.3 lakh in the month of March. Saniya Ahuja describes herself as a “full time employee at Microsoft” and a “budding content creator”. As a content creator, she posts about fashion, fitness and her life as a corporate employee.
In a recent video, Hyderabad-based Saniya Ahuja described how she spent more than ₹1.3 lakh in March. “Just a disclaimer, I overspent this month,” she said.
Breaking down ₹1.3 lakh expenses
The biggest chunk of her salary was reserved for investments — Saniya said she put ₹70,000 in SIPs and funds.
Next, her monthly rent cost her ₹22,000. This amount also included maintenance and electricity. (Also read: Bengaluru intern shares monthly expense breakdown on ₹18,000 budget: ‘Finally, someone with reasonable expenses’)
Saniya then revealed her biggest non-essential expense — “I spent ₹16,749 on shopping,” she said, smiling sheepishly.
A further ₹10,913 was spent on transportation, which she said was on the higher side in March because of flight tickets. Dining in and dining out cost her almost ₹10,000 again.
The Microsoft techie also spent over ₹3,500 on health and ₹2,755 on groceries. Finally, with ₹1,200 going into subscriptions, she closed the month of March by spending a total of ₹1,36,857.
Saniya ended her Reel by saying that logging her expenses is the best thing she has done, because it tells her where her money is going. “It helps me track what went where and what I can cut down for the next month. Like, I know I overspent this month so I already have it in my mind to balance it out,” she explained.
(Also read: ‘ ₹2.44 lakh a month’: Gurgaon corporate employee breaks down household spends)
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