Bengaluru intern shares monthly expense breakdown on ₹18,000 budget: ‘Finally, someone with reasonable expenses’

Bengaluru, often considered a city with a high cost of living, can be difficult to navigate on a tight budget. But one intern recently shared how she manages her monthly expenses on just ₹18,000, offering a practical look at everyday spending in the city. Amy Arora’s detailed account has resonated with many young professionals, who said the expenses feel reasonable. (@amyaroraa/Instagram)

In a video posted on Instagram, the 22-year-old SDE intern broke down her budget, showing how she balances essentials with small indulgences.

Amy Arora’s detailed account has resonated with many young professionals, who said the expenses feel reasonable and that it is possible to survive in the city with careful budgeting.

Monthly expense breakdown: In the video, Arora said she currently lives in a paying guest (PG) accommodation, where her rent is around ₹7,200 per month. This forms the biggest part of her expenses but helps her avoid the higher costs of renting an apartment independently.

She added that food is the next major expense, but she keeps it affordable by opting for a mess service. She spends about ₹3,600 a month on meals.

Her commute costs are relatively low, as she travels to the office only twice a week. Even then, her monthly travel expenses come to around ₹1,600.

Despite a tight budget, she still sets aside money for personal spending. She spends ₹2,000 on eating out and ordering in, and another ₹2,000 on online orders. In addition, about ₹1,500 goes towards shopping and other miscellaneous expenses.

For leisure, she takes a practical approach. Activities such as pizza-making sessions are often done through collaborations, meaning she does not have to pay for any of them.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Also Read: Intern explains how she survived on ₹26,000 per month in Bengaluru