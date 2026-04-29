‘ ₹5 lakh job is like a golden cage’: Woman explains why she is happier after leaving high-paying corporate job

A woman with 14 years of experience in the corporate world has gone viral for explaining why she walked away from a monthly salary of ₹5 lakh. Describing the high-paying role as a "golden cage," she revealed that while the money funded international trips and luxury, it demanded constant availability and distance from her family. She warned that lifestyle inflation often becomes a trap, forcing professionals to stay in roles that drain them. The corporate leader whose video on leaving a high-paying job has resonated with many. (Instagram/@theog_girl__)

“Why was it easy for me to walk away? ₹5 lakhs a month bought me a lifestyle I didn’t want,” Joyeeta wrote. In the video she shared, she explained that though she was eating costly foods and going on international trips, it came with a condition of always being available for her job.

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“It bought me distance — from myself, my kid, any life not optimised for the next promotion,” she added.

In the following lines, she claimed that her sizable salary created a golden cage for her, becoming a trap rather than something that satisfied her. “Lifestyle inflation is the most expensive trap. ₹5L ka job ek golden cage ban jaata hai. I thought I was buying status. I was buying my own dependence on the thing draining me.”

Hence, she decided to quit and take a lower-paying job. However, Joyeeta said that this transition made her happier. “So I quit to find out what I can be without that status, without that money and the designation. But before that I made sure I had 0 EMIs.”

She concluded her Instagram post with a question. “What’s one thing your salary bought that you don’t actually need?”

(HT.com has reached out to Joyeeta, this report will be updated when she responds).