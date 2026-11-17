‘Yogi Ki Pati’... These three words alone contain an essence that cannot be viewed merely as words. Embedded in these three words is an earnest effort to reflect the sensitivity and accountability of governance and its connection with public concerns. This letter assures every citizen that the government is listening to them, feels their hardships and stands by them in their joys and sorrows, like the head of a family. These letters are an emotional undertaking presented by CM Yogi Adityanath before the people, one that transcends the boundaries of duty and becomes a natural disposition. ‘Yogi Ki Pati’ has completed 50 weeks, and at this milestone, the most natural question that keeps arising in many minds is: why does the Chief Minister write these letters? Why would someone who has files of schemes, an entire departmental machinery at his disposal and no shortage of platforms for communication, pick up a pen every week to speak to his state? Ajayendra Shukla, Senior Journalist.

The answers to these questions bring to life countless memories from the past decade. First visit to Vantangiya village... people from deprived communities such as Kol, Gaud, Musahar, Tharu and Buksa, their lives struggling with years of squalor and deprivation and children suffering from encephalitis in Purvanchal. If a CM is sensitive, it is natural for such circumstances to cause him anguish. There is also an awareness that the real responsibility of governance is not merely to formulate schemes and count achievements. Its true meaning lies in reaching the last person in society, whose expectations and suffering often fail to reach the system.

This very thinking changes the benchmark of governance. Previous governments continued to measure their success through statistics, inaugurations and announcements. However, when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits a Vantangiya village for the first time, his benchmark of success changes. CM himself acknowledges, "From such experiences, I realized that there should be continuous dialogue and a sensitive connection between ideas and communication." The inspiration behind the letters also lies in this very sentiment. Here, the word 'continuous' deserves a pause for reflection. A one-time interaction is an event, while repeated interaction becomes a habit. Public trust is built not through events, but through habits. Something that is repeated every week gradually takes the form of a relationship. This uninterrupted series of 50 weeks reflects that the initiative is not the outcome of a single event, but the culmination of a resolve.

The fundamental spirit of ‘Pati’ is that the relationship between the Chief Minister and state's 25 crore people should not remain confined to formal communication. The language of formal communication contains facts, but not warmth. After reading it, a citizen may know what the government has done, but may not understand what the government thinks about them. The language of a letter fills this void. It carries an address, warmth and the sentiment of one person speaking to another. An address such as 'Mere Sammanit Pradesh Wasiyon' is simply not possible in the language of an official notification.

The essence of this sentiment lies in the principle that gives meaning to the entire initiative. UP is not merely an administrative unit, but a family, and in a family, communication happens with a sense of belonging, not through orders. In an administrative unit, a citizen is a number, a beneficiary or an applicant, whereas in a family, the citizen is a member. Statistics are concerned about numbers, while compassion is concerned about members. When the state is regarded as a family, an additional burden of moral responsibility also falls upon the ruler, because the head of a family does not eat without first looking at the plate of its weakest member. This metaphor offers power no comfort; rather, it holds it accountable and gives the people the right to assess the government by this very standard.

Subjects of the letters have also been chosen in keeping with this family spirit. The effort has been to engage in dialogue on ideas directly connected with life, aspirations, national consciousness, and the future of the state. Strengthening shared experiences of joy and sorrow, mutual trust and participation is its sole objective. Sharing happiness is easy, as everyone comes together during celebrations. The real test lies in sharing sorrow, when the ruler must stand not merely with words of consolation, but also with solutions.

Letters written by CM Yogi Adityanath over the past year have not remained merely expressions of ideas. They have also become a medium for understanding the state's public sentiments, giving them a voice and sharing a broader vision in accordance with them. Anyone who addresses the people every week must also think every week about what the people need to hear and what needs to be conveyed to them. This is why the resonance of this dialogue has crossed state boundaries and reached different parts of the country. It also offers a lesson: an idea born of genuine experience does not remain confined within geographical boundaries. The suffering of forest-dwelling communities, the appeal of a settlement, the aspirations of young people and safety of children are not concerns of any one state, but matters of concern for the entire country. This approach of directly connecting with the people can become. It should become a model worth adopting elsewhere as well, because it strengthens the relationship between the people and the ruler.

Therefore, the milestone of 50 weeks is more an occasion for introspection than celebration. The task ahead is to further strengthen this continuing series of dialogue on joys and sorrows and to make this sharing of ideas a bridge of trust that brings the government and society closer together. CM himself wants the letters to be more than just an expression of his own thoughts. The people's feelings, expectations and suggestions should also find an equal place in them. He has described the voice of the people as the true strength of the letters. This means that this stream of dialogue is now eager not only to flow from the government towards society, but also to return from society to the government.

Letters have always held a special place in our society. They carry the heartbeat of the person writing them and a sense of anticipation for the person reading them. A letter does not merely convey information; it also builds a relationship. In an era when government communication has become confined to press notes, hoardings, and brief social media messages, CM writing a letter to the people every week is a deliberate choice in itself. ‘Yogi Ki Pati’ has completed 50 weeks. This occasion is less about counting the weeks and more about understanding the initiative's essence. The confluence of 'resolve, dialogue and compassion' is clearly reflected in this very essence.