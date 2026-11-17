Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday honoured young achievers at the Yuva Kaushal Mahotsav-2026 in Dehradun, highlighting the role of skill development, transparent recruitment and entrepreneurship in expanding opportunities for the state’s youth. CM Dhami highlighted transparent recruitment, industry-focused training and support for youth entrepreneurship.

At the event, organised by the Skill Development and Employment Department at the IRDT auditorium, Dhami felicitated winners of the India Skills Competition 2025-26 at national and international levels. He also handed appointment letters to 35 candidates who secured jobs after training at the Skill Hub Centre of Excellence in Sahaspur. Thirty-two toppers of the All India Trade Test-2026 from government Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) received medals and certificates.

Dhami congratulated Saniya Joshi and Parth Bohra, who won silver medals at the 48th WorldSkills Competition held in Shanghai in September 2026. Joshi won in retail sales, while Bohra secured the medal in industrial design technology. India finished 10th with six silver medals and 20 Medallions for Excellence, its best performance at the competition, he said.

The chief minister said the government wanted young people to become job creators rather than remain job seekers. The state has introduced a startup policy, set up incubation centres and provided for a ₹200 crore venture fund to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship. Schemes including the Yuva Protsahan Yojana and Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana offer loan and subsidy support, he said.

Dhami said more than 35,000 young people had received government jobs in the past five years, taking appointments since the formation of the state to around 55,000. He attributed the recruitment process to a strict anti-cheating law and transparent examinations.

The government is also upgrading ITI training, aligning courses with industry needs and expanding sports infrastructure and opportunities. More than 100 people from Uttarakhand are working abroad, he said.

Cabinet ministers Saurabh Bahuguna and Khajan Das, departmental secretary C. Ravishankar, officials, trainers and students attended the programme.