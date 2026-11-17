In May 2025, investigators requested records from Nvidia concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed and in June 2025, Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its “no sell” list.

An investigation was launched into Megaspeed in 2024 over potential export control violations after identifying suspicious activity through proactive monitoring of possible sensitive semiconductor diversion, the two US agencies said in a joint statement.

The US Departments of Commerce and Justice on Tuesday released details of their investigation into Singaporean company Megaspeed, which is under scrutiny over alleged transfers of advanced Nvidia chips to Chinese companies.

“The Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security working together will bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred,” the US agencies said in its report.

Subsequently, agents from the Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security, in conjunction with Singaporean law enforcement officials, conducted an on-site end-use check at Megaspeed and interviewed CEO Alice Huang.

Howard Lutnick’s role in investigation hailed The joint statement also praised the work of commerce secretary Howard Lutnick and Attorney General Todd Blanche in connection with the investigation.

“This investigation is the result of the excellent work of the Department of Commerce under secretary Howard Lutnick and the law enforcement efforts of the Department of Justice under Attorney General Todd Blanche.”

It also highlighted the departments' track record in tackling semiconductor smuggling, claiming that 17 defendants across six separate investigations had been charged under the Trump administration in connection with allegations of smuggling billions of dollars' worth of semiconductors.

“Sensitive technologies like semiconductors are among the most valuable and strategic assets of the U.S. economy, and the Department of Justice and the Department of Commerce will remain vigilant in pursuing justice for those who want to compromise America’s technological edge.”

Lutnick’s role under fire Lutnick is facing scrutiny over allegations that he did not do enough to prevent China from obtaining advanced AI chips.

A new New York Times report has revealed that the US commerce secretary allegedly attempted to weaken the government's restrictions on AI chip sales to China.

According to the report, a data centre known as A201 is set to open in 2027 in Malaysia. This centre, packed with hundreds of millions of dollars in Nvidia’s most advanced artificial intelligence servers, is expected to supply this power to a Chinese tech giant.

The company which will operate the data centre is a client of Cantor Fitzgerland, a financial services firm previously led by Lutnick and now his sons.

According to NYT, the US commerce secretary has been rewriting the rules, which would sidestep US rules that ban sales of advanced AI chips directly to Chinese firms.

Why is Megaspeed under scrutiny Megaspeed has been in the spotlight following ​reports that former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US authorities suspect of being ‌a Chinese ⁠spy.

Huang admitted to his affair with Alice Huang in an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday, following the company's launch of an internal investigation.

"I was unfaithful to my wife," Jensen Huang wrote. "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

The New York Times also reported that Jensen Huang had an extramarital relationship with an Nvidia employee, while Reuters reported that Huang had another intimate relationship with a different Nvidia employee.