Howard Lutnick pushed for ease in curbs on US AI chips rule to benefit family business, data centre in Malaysia: Report

The company which will operate the data centre is a client of Cantor Fitzgerland, a financial services firm previously led by Lutnick and now his sons.

According to a report by The New York Times , a data centre known as A201 is set to open in 2027 in Malaysia. This centre, packed with hundreds of millions of dollars in Nvidia’s most advanced artificial intelligence servers, is expected to supply this power to a Chinese tech giant.

Amid the Nvidia row and scrutiny over Howard Lutnick's role in the Trump administration, a new report reveals that the US commerce secretary allegedly attempted to weaken the government's restrictions on AI chip sales to China.

Why is Howard Lutnick facing scrutiny over US AI chip export rules?

Why is Howard Lutnick facing scrutiny over US AI chip export rules?

How could Tencent access Nvidia AI chips through a Malaysian data centre despite US restrictions?

How could Tencent access Nvidia AI chips through a Malaysian data centre despite US restrictions?

What is the A201 data centre in Malaysia and who is expected to use its computing power?

What is the A201 data centre in Malaysia and who is expected to use its computing power?

The data centre is operated by Singapore-based Bitdeer, and once operational, the firm plans to supply computing power to Chinese tech giant Tencent, a source close to the matter told NYT.

Also Read | White House weighs ousting Howard Lutnick as Commerce Secretary amid Nvidia controversy: Report

According to NYT, the US commerce secretary has been rewriting the rules, which would sidestep US rules that ban sales of advanced AI chips directly to Chinese firms.

While Lutnick's actions have invited scrutiny, the action remains legal, as Chinese companies are allowed to rent computing power from data centres outside China, even though they cannot buy Nvidia chips directly.

The report stated that it found no evidence that Cantor's business dealings influenced Lutnick's policy decision, but the commerce secretary has previously resisted efforts by other senior administration officials to strengthen restrictions on Nvidia chip shipments to Asia, raising questions about potential conflicts between his regulatory responsibilities and his family's business interests.

Commenting on the report, the US Commerce Department maintained that Lutnick fully divested his financial interests in Cantor and has had no discussions with the firm concerning Nvidia.

Lutnick in the line of fire Axios also reported last week that Lutnick has delayed efforts to restrict companies suspected of diverting Nvidia chips to China, despite US president Donald Trump's authorised enforcement.

Meanwhile, treasury secretary Scott Bessent has raised his concerns and singled out Lutnick over his alleged inaction towards Megaspeed, the Singapore-based firm which was at the heart of the Nvidia row.

Also Read | Howard Lutnick asked to testify amid Nvidia scandal: Why US Commerce Secretary is under fire

According to a Bloomberg report, the treasury secretary said he has long supported putting Megaspeed on a trade blacklist and then pointed to Lutnick and the commerce department.

"Many other departments were pushing for this, and Commerce had the pen," said Bessent.

Several lawmakers in Congress, Republicans and Democrats, have also sought answers from the commerce secretary. Lutnick was also called on to testify after news of Jensen Huang's alleged affair with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected to be a spy, broke out.

Also Read | US lawmakers push tougher AI chip export curbs on China after Nvidia-Jensen Huang scandal

The extramarital affair also resulted in Jensen Huang stepping down as Nvidia's CEO after over 30 years.