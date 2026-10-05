Dishwasher reality check: Can it really clean oily kadhais and festive utensils?

The truth about dishwashers in Indian kitchens. (Pexels) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less For years, the dishwasher has been pitched as the ultimate solution to the daily pile-up of plates, bowls and cutlery. But Indian kitchens present a tougher challenge. Oil-heavy curries, tadka-coated pans, dried dal, turmeric stains, pressure cookers and large serving vessels can leave even the most efficient dishwasher facing a serious test.

So, can a dishwasher really handle an Indian kitchen, or are we still better off with a scrubber and dishwashing liquid?

Can a dishwasher clean oily Indian utensils? The short answer is: yes, but with some caveats.

Modern dishwashers use hot water, powerful jets and specialised detergent to break down grease and food residue. Stainless-steel plates, bowls, spoons and many dishwasher-safe cookware items can generally handle Indian meals without a problem.

The bigger challenge is heavy, dried-on grease and food that has been sitting for hours. A kadai used to cook a rich paneer gravy or tadka may need food scraps to be removed before it goes into the machine. That does not necessarily mean washing it by hand; scraping off large chunks of food is usually enough.

Can you put a kadai in a dishwasher? It depends on what the kadai is made of. Stainless-steel kadais are generally among the easier Indian cookware items to clean in a dishwasher, provided the manufacturer allows dishwasher use. Non-stick cookware requires more caution, as repeated exposure to high heat and strong detergents can affect the coating over time.

Cast iron, copper, brass and certain aluminium cookware should generally not be treated like ordinary dishwasher-safe steel utensils. They can discolour, corrode or lose their finish.

The rule is simple: check the manufacturer's dishwasher-safety instructions before loading cookware.

What about pressure cookers and their parts? Pressure cookers require a little more attention. The cooker body may be dishwasher-safe depending on the material and manufacturer, but components such as the rubber gasket, pressure valve and other small parts may have separate care instructions.

This is where a dishwasher can clean the visible grime beautifully but still leave you with some manual maintenance. Always check the specific manufacturer's instructions rather than assuming every cooker component can go into the machine.