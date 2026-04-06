Ekta Kapoor was shocked when Akshay Kumar returned cheque for a failed film: ‘Nobody has done it in 31 years’
At the trailer launch of Bhoot Bangla, Ekta Kapoor revealed how Akshay Kumar reacted after their previous film didn't do well.
The trailer for Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay in the lead role, was released on Monday. The film, which will hit screens next week, marks the collaboration between the director and actor after many years. At the trailer launch, producer Ekta Kapoor said she has been waiting to work with Akshay again for years, revealing that he returned a cheque for a film that failed. (Also Read: Bhooth Bangla trailer: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's film is ‘pure nostalgia’; Rajpal Yadav brings back his best lines)
Ekta Kapoor on Akshay Kumar’s returned cheque
Ekta has been a producer for years now, but she says she hasn’t seen anybody like Akshay in three decades. Talking about why, she said, “I have wanted to work with Akshay sir for many years now. One thing many people don’t know is that he’s the only actor who called me up…our first film didn’t do well. He gave me a cheque and said this is money back for you…you’ve lost money.”
Ekta said that she was shocked when offered the money and added, “I was in shock. Koi nai karta. Mere 31 years mai, kisine nai kari. (Nobody does it. Nobody has done it in 31 years of my career). And to give it so casually…I said no. Please do another film with me. I’ll earn a lot more from that. That film finally happened,” referring to Bhooth Bangla. While Ekta did not name which film Akshay returned the cheque for, the duo had previously worked together in the 2013 film Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!
About Bhooth Bangla
Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi. Akshay and Priyadarshan worked together in films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010) before this.
Bhooth Bangla has dialogues by Rohan Shankar and a story by Aakash Kaushik. It tells the tale of a man who inherits a bungalow only to find out it’s haunted, as is the forest behind it. To add to his woes, he decides to get married in a village where no one else marries because of the fear of an evil entity, Vadhusur. When he attempts to both possess the house and marry, nonetheless, chaos ensues. The horror comedy was supposed to be released in theatres on April 10, but was postponed. It will now hit screens on April 17, with paid previews from 9 PM on April 16.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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