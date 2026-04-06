Bhooth Bangla trailer reactions: Internet slams ‘recycled dialogues’, poor VFX; calls Akshay Kumar film ‘meme template’

The internet has been abuzz with reactions ever since the trailer of Bhooth Bangla dropped. Many viewers were unhappy with Priyadarshan reusing some of the popular dialogues from his previous films, which have since become meme material, while others were disappointed with the VFX and asked the makers to improve it.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has once again reunited with filmmaker Priyadarshan to entertain fans with another horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla . The much-awaited trailer of the film has finally been released. While some fans were happy to see Akshay back in top form, many pointed out the use of old jokes and criticised the VFX.

Internet reacts to Bhooth Bangla teaser One X user wrote, “Kuch to original bnao, vhi same Bhool Bhulaiyaa ki script, same dialogues phle ki movies ke like, ‘bahan dar gyi bahan dar gyi’, ‘Hum koi mandir ka ghanta hai jo koi bhi bja ke chla jaata hai’. (At least make something original. It’s the same old Bhool Bhulaiyaa script, with the same dialogues from earlier films like, ‘Sister got scared, sister got scared’ and ‘Am I some temple bell that anyone can ring and walk away?)” Another commented, “Is it movie or meme template?” One user wrote, “This looks like a copy-paste of Bhool Bhulaiyaa with dialogues mashed up from Priyadarshan’s old movies. An attempt to create laughter by nostalgia, cinema may fall flat. Feel very sad for the team of writers.” Criticising the trailer, another wrote, “Didn’t feel like a Priyadarshan movie.”

Another tweet read, “All previous Akki-Priyan combo films had genuine effort, situational humour and spontaneous comedy. But #BhoothBangla looks like a cheap knock-off. Same dialogue, no funny punchline. Vulgar jokes like ‘Pel Dunga (I’ll thrash you)’. DISAPPOINTING. Only #AkshayKumar’s efforts look genuine.”

Another X user criticised the VFX and wrote, “#BhoothBangla trailer was a fine watch for me!! Tbh with you all, the teaser was a bit better than the trailer, comedy was good, those references 😭, wish if the makers showed Vadasur, VFX needs improvement.”

Another user wrote, “#BhootBanglaTrailer is a DISAPPOINTMENT. Nothing worked for me... Poor VFX, lame jokes and re-used dialogues. Only a good twisted story can save #BhootBangla, especially Tabu’s angle. I hope this #Priyadarshan × #AkshayKumar combo surprises me.”