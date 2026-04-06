Bhooth Bangla trailer reactions: Internet slams ‘recycled dialogues’, poor VFX; calls Akshay Kumar film ‘meme template’
Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla trailer faced criticism online. Disappointed fans questioned the film's originality.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has once again reunited with filmmaker Priyadarshan to entertain fans with another horror-comedy, Bhooth Bangla. The much-awaited trailer of the film has finally been released. While some fans were happy to see Akshay back in top form, many pointed out the use of old jokes and criticised the VFX.
The internet has been abuzz with reactions ever since the trailer of Bhooth Bangla dropped. Many viewers were unhappy with Priyadarshan reusing some of the popular dialogues from his previous films, which have since become meme material, while others were disappointed with the VFX and asked the makers to improve it.
Internet reacts to Bhooth Bangla teaser
One X user wrote, “Kuch to original bnao, vhi same Bhool Bhulaiyaa ki script, same dialogues phle ki movies ke like, ‘bahan dar gyi bahan dar gyi’, ‘Hum koi mandir ka ghanta hai jo koi bhi bja ke chla jaata hai’. (At least make something original. It’s the same old Bhool Bhulaiyaa script, with the same dialogues from earlier films like, ‘Sister got scared, sister got scared’ and ‘Am I some temple bell that anyone can ring and walk away?)” Another commented, “Is it movie or meme template?” One user wrote, “This looks like a copy-paste of Bhool Bhulaiyaa with dialogues mashed up from Priyadarshan’s old movies. An attempt to create laughter by nostalgia, cinema may fall flat. Feel very sad for the team of writers.” Criticising the trailer, another wrote, “Didn’t feel like a Priyadarshan movie.”
Another tweet read, “All previous Akki-Priyan combo films had genuine effort, situational humour and spontaneous comedy. But #BhoothBangla looks like a cheap knock-off. Same dialogue, no funny punchline. Vulgar jokes like ‘Pel Dunga (I’ll thrash you)’. DISAPPOINTING. Only #AkshayKumar’s efforts look genuine.”
Another X user criticised the VFX and wrote, “#BhoothBangla trailer was a fine watch for me!! Tbh with you all, the teaser was a bit better than the trailer, comedy was good, those references 😭, wish if the makers showed Vadasur, VFX needs improvement.”
Another user wrote, “#BhootBanglaTrailer is a DISAPPOINTMENT. Nothing worked for me... Poor VFX, lame jokes and re-used dialogues. Only a good twisted story can save #BhootBangla, especially Tabu’s angle. I hope this #Priyadarshan × #AkshayKumar combo surprises me.”
A Reddit user also shared the trailer on the platform, where many echoed similar sentiments. One Reddit user wrote, “Not a single joke is landing and how much nostalgia bait are they gonna do with this one? This is looking like a YouTube skit at best.” Another commented, “Most of the punchlines are recycled from his previous movies and compiled into this, none of them looks natural or free-flowing.” Another criticised the VFX in the film and wrote, “I don't give a damn about the jokes landing but the poor VFX and the predictable story.”
About Bhooth Bangla
Helmed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s reunion after 14 years. The horror-comedy also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Ishita Sengupta, Mithila Palkar and Asrani, among others, in key roles. Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, the film’s paid previews will begin in theatres on 16 April 2026 from 9 pm onwards.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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