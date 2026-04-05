Priyadarshan reveals the worst thing happening in Bollywood that ‘never happens in South’

Over the last few years, many filmmakers and producers have raised the issue of the ‘nuisance’ created by stars' entourages. These are makeup artists, managers, PR heads, trainers, cooks and several other people part of an actor's team, who usually follow them to film sets in hordes. Now, filmmaker Priyadarshan has also spoken about them, calling it the ‘worst thing’ happening in Bollywood. Director Priyadarshan poses during the promotion of his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla. (PTI)

Priyadarshan's take on entourages In an interview with Filmfare, Priyadarshan said, “I tell you, I hate it. That’s the worst thing happening in Bollywood. Where four actors are there, 40–60 people are also there with them, so I can’t even see my frame. They’re all around, touching the hair, nothing to touch, most of them don’t even have hair, so what they’re doing there? And I’m saying, ‘please clear, please clear’. There is so much crowd. The paraphernalia around actors is more than my entire setup.”

How Asrani got less money than entourages He further said that members of these entourages often make more money than seasoned actors and veterans like Asrani once did. “They’re earning far more than many established actors—people like Asrani sir used to be paid much less,” he noted. He added that such disruptions are uncommon in the South, where even if entourages are present, they stay off set and only step in when called by the actors. “Here, they just walk in and stand around,” he remarked.

Priyandarshan worked with Asrani in many films over the years and the upcoming film Bhooth Bangla marks their final film together. Asrani died in 2025.

Bhooth Bangla is directed by Priyadarshan and stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role with Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in the prominent roles.

With this movie, Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are set to reunite after movies like Bhagam Bhag, Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri and others.

Bhooth Bangla is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.