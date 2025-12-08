Anukalp Goswami calls working with Asrani a dream come true, shares a sweet memory from Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Veteran actor and comedian Asrani, whose iconic lines and unforgettable comic timing shaped generations of Hindi cinema, passed away in October at the age of 84 after a prolonged illness. His death left fans and colleagues grieving, yet his legacy will continue to make audiences smile. Before he passed, Asrani completed work on Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the upcoming comedy featuring Kapil Sharma in the lead. Anukalp Goswami shares his last memory working with Asrani on Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2.

The film now carries an emotional weight, as it offers viewers one more opportunity to see the much-loved actor on screen. In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, director Anukalp Goswami opened up about his experience of working with Asrani, calling it one of the most memorable highlights of his career. From childhood admiration to a heart-warming moment during narration, Anukalp shared stories that showed just how special the veteran actor was on and off camera.

Anukalp Goswami on working with Asrani

Speaking about working with the late veteran actor, Anukalp said, “It was amazing to work with Asrani ji. It was like a dream come true for me. When Sholay was released, dialogues used to come on cassettes. I would listen to them and mimic Asrani sir. So when I was narrating his scene to him, I started imitating him and narrating the script in his style. Suddenly, he started looking at me, and I realised I was mimicking him.”

He added, “A look was exchanged between us and we both smiled. Then he patted me on the shoulder and said, ‘Continue.’ I narrated the whole sequence to him. He has done fabulous work in the film, and when you see it, you’ll remember him always. He was also from Jaipur, so we shared a special connection. He was a fabulous actor and an amazing personality.”

Asrani’s death

Asrani, one of Indian cinema’s most beloved comic actors, entertained audiences for over five decades. The legendary comedian passed away in Mumbai at 84, and his last rites were held at Santacruz Crematorium. The actor is survived by his wife, sister and nephew. Apart from Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, he will posthumously appear in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, which also stars the late veteran actor, Dharmendra.

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Written and directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 stars Kapil Sharma in the lead role, along with Hira Warina, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh, Tridha Choudhury, Vipin Sharma, Sushant Singh and Akhilendra Mishra in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 12 December.