Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 trailer: Kapil Sharma is back in a comedy storm with ‘triple the confusion’

The makers of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 have officially unveiled the trailer of the much-anticipated sequel, setting the stage for Kapil Sharma's comedy caper. Promoted with the tagline “triple the romance, triple the confusion, and unlimited fun,” the film promises to deliver an amplified dose of the humour and chaos than the original. Kis Ki Ko Pyaar Karron 2: Kapil Sharma and late actor Asrani in a still from the film set to release on December 12

What is in the trailer

Presented by Star Studio18 and Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas-Mustan Film Productions, the sequel to the 2015 film aims to take the franchise a step further with a larger scale, more complex romantic entanglements, and heightened comedic situations.

Kapil Sharma returns as the lead, bringing his signature charm and comedic timing to the role. The ensemble cast features Manjot Singh, Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan. Veteran actors Asrani, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, and Sushant Singh also join the film, along with Jamie Lever, Smita Jaykar, and Supriya Shukla, adding depth and humour to the narrative.

The trailer offers glimpses of the film’s central conflicts, eccentric love triangles, misunderstandings, and an array of humorous scenarios ,suggesting that the sequel will be larger, louder, and more chaotic than its predecessor. The makers appear to have doubled down on the franchise’s signature blend of romance and slapstick comedy.

The sequel also aims to broaden its appeal with vibrant song-and-dance sequences, colourful visuals, and Abbas–Mustan’s signature flair for dramatic twists. The filmmakers hint at even more outlandish situations for Kapil Sharma’s character, setting the tone for a high-energy entertainer designed for family audiences.

More about Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2

Directed by Anukalp Goswami, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment, in association with Abbas-Mustan Film Production. This family entertainer of the year will hit the big screens on 12th December, 2025.