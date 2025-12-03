Kapil Sharma admits TV made him lazy: 'Baitha bhi sofa pe hota hai, ek dhele ki mehnat nahin hoti'

Kapil Sharma has been making headlines for his noticeable physical transformation, and the comedian-actor recently opened up about the effort he has been putting into maintaining his fitness. He revealed that his latest lifestyle shift is not tied to any specific project but is a conscious decision to stay healthy and disciplined. Kapil Sharma reflects on the challenges of maintaining discipline in the television industry, where physical appearance often takes a backseat.

Kapil talks about how TV made him lazy

Kapil talked about this change with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiya in their vlog. He said, “I was more fit in Firangi than this, but this time I decided that I will stay in shape whether a film comes my way or not. Because we become lazy on TV. And there is no measurement on TV that if you have gained weight, then you will not get a project. Kaam chal raha hota hai, baitha bhi sofa pe hota hai, ek dhele ki mehnat nahin hoti wahan pe. (Work keeps going on, you’re just sitting on a sofa, and there’s hardly any physical effort involved.) Your mind works when you are working on TV, but not the other kind of workout is required.”

Kapil Sharma's TV career

Kapil Sharma began his television career in 2007 when he won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, marking his entry into the national spotlight. He went on to participate in and win multiple seasons of Comedy Circus, showcasing his versatility and comic timing. Kapil later created and hosted Comedy Nights with Kapil (2013), which became a massive success and established him as one of India’s top entertainers. Following this, he launched The Kapil Sharma Show in 2016, continuing his streak as one of television’s most beloved comedians. Over the years, Kapil’s humour, celebrity interactions and signature style have made him a defining figure in Indian TV comedy.

About Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

His recent film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, is the sequel to Kapil Sharma’s 2015 movie and stars Hira Warina, Tridha Choudhary, Parul Gulati, and Ayesha Khan as the leads. The ensemble cast also includes Sushant Singh, the late Asrani, Akhilendra Mishra, Vipin Sharma, Jamie Lever, Smita Jaykar and Supriya Shukla. The trailer teases another comedy of errors as Kapil once again juggles three wives under different identities, trying desperately to keep his secrets from being exposed. While the original was directed by Abbas-Mustan, the sequel is written and directed by Anukalp Goswami.

The film is set to be released on December 12.