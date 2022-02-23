Bharti Singh's husband Harsh Limbachiyaa wants her to have 4 kids like her mom, she says 'Maa toh meri velli thi'

Bharti Singh was left feeling perplexed when her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa revealed that he wants them to have four children. She retorted by making fun of his wishes.

Bharti revealed Haarsh's vision for their family life while they were recording a video for their YouTube channel Life of Limbachiyaa’s. In the recently-uploaded clip, the expecting parents were discussing career options for their unborn child, when Bharti said that Harsh believes they should plan for more children after one or two years if they like the experience of parenthood this time.

To this, the comedian replied that the children are not some kind of curry that they can make more if they liked it. She said, “Sabzi thodi hai ki agar khayenge aur mazaa aaya sabko toh aur bana lenge! Aise nahi hota. (It’s not a curry that if everyone enjoys it, we will make more. That is not how it works)."

The expecting mother added, "Main itne mahine ghar nahi baith sakti, main ek independent ladki hoon. Mujhe apna haq chahiye. (I can’t sit at home for so many months, I am an independent woman. I want my rights)."

Haarsh asked how many children does her mother has. After slamming her husband for not knowing how many children his mother-in-law has even after four years of marriage, the comedian replied, "Three."

Haarsh then tried to entice his wife by saying that she should compete with her mother by having four children, but Bharti responded by joking that she does not have enough time for it.

“Mai apni maa se competition nahi karungi. Maa maa hai. Maa toh meri velli thi, main velli nahi hoon (I won't compete with my mother. My mother had a lot of time on her hands but I don’t),” she joked.

Bharti and Haarsh currently co-host the talent hunt show Hunarbaaz, which is being judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, and Mithun Chakraborty.

