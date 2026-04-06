Bhooth Bangla trailer: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan's film is ‘pure nostalgia’; Rajpal Yadav brings back his best lines
Bhooth Bangla trailer: Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar reunite again after their 2010 film Khatta Meetha for the horror comedy which also stars Paresh Rawal.
Bhooth Bangla trailer: Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar are reuniting after years for the horror comedy Bhooth Bangla, which will hit screens on April 16. The film’s trailer, which was released on Monday, shows Akshay’s character living in a haunted house and trying to get married even as an evil entity called Vadhusur tries to stop him. Fans call the reunion and the comedy in the trailer ‘pure nostalgia’.
Bhooth Bangla trailer
The trailer of Bhooth Bangla shows Akshay’s character inheriting a bungalow with a haunted jungle behind it called Pisaach Van, and he isn’t willing to let it go just because it’s haunted. Even as Paresh Rawal’s character tries to warn Mithila Palkar’s character of the many perils in the house, Akshay hilariously tries to undermine them. All this while he’s trying to marry, when no one in the village of Mangalpur marries because of an evil entity called Vadhusur. The trailer ends with Akshay inevitably waking Vadhusur from his slumber, even as he continues to try to downplay it all to Mithila.
Fans react
While some on the internet thought the Bhooth Bangla trailer seemed repetitive of recent horror-comedies, others found it hilarious. One person commented on X (formerly Twitter), “Abbe kuch to original bnao vhi same bhul bhulaiya ki script, same dialogues phle ki movies ke like (why don’t you make something original instead of using the same script and dialogues of Bhool Bhulaiyaa),” while another called it, “Bhoot bangla is like bhool bhulaiya 2 with pridarshan.”
However, fans thought it was hilarious, with one person writing, “Pure nostalgia vibes hitting hard! The Bhoot Bangla trailer has me feeling like we’re back in the golden era of Akshay Kumar.” Numerous others also pointed out a scene between Akshay and Mithila, writing, “Bahen Dar Gyi (Sister got scared).” One even claimed, “Akshay Kumar + Priyadarshan + Paresh Rawal + Rajpal Yadav. The legendary comedy team is finally back to save Bollywood comedy!”
Rajpal Yadav also brings back some of his famous lines from previous films in the trailer.
About Bhooth Bangla
Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla marks his reunion with Akshay after films such as Hera Pheri (2000), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), De Dana Dan (2009), and Khatta Meetha (2010). The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. “Welcome to Bhooth Bangla. Yahan na toh log normal hain... Aur upar se Bangla bhi paranormal hai. (Normal people don’t stay here…on top of that, the bungalow is paranormal too). Enter at your own risk.” Paid previews for the film will begin on April 16 at 9 PM. Akshay shared the trailer of the film on X, writing,
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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