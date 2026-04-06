Paresh Rawal feels he should have been a part of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: ‘Pehli baar laga main hota toh maza aata’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been creating waves and shattering records at the box office. Amid the film’s massive success, actor Paresh Rawal, who has previously worked with Aditya, spoke to PTI about how he wished he had been a part of the franchise. He also praised the film and called it a “saga”. Paresh Rawal says Dhurandhar is not just a film but a saga.

Paresh Rawal says he wishes he was a part of Dhurandhar The Revenge Speaking about the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Paresh said, "Dekhi, Dhurandhar 1 and 2 dekhi, part 1 do baar dekhi, dusri ek baar dekhi, vapas dekhne jaana hai. Mujhe hona chahiye tha ismein (I have watched both parts, watched part 1 twice and part 2 once, and I want to watch it again. I should have been a part of the film)."

Paresh had essayed the role of NSA Govind Bhardwaj, a character based on Ajit Doval, in Uri: The Surgical Strike. In Dhurandhar, R Madhavan played a character inspired by Ajit Doval. Paresh said it was interesting to see two different interpretations of a similar character and added, "I liked Dhurandhar a lot; it’s not just a film but a saga. For the first time, I felt I should have been part of it. Zindagi main pehli baar mujhe laga main hota ismein toh maza aata (For the first time in my life, I felt that it would have been fun if I had been in it)."

Earlier too, Paresh had responded to comparisons between his and Madhavan’s characters. An X user had posted a picture of Paresh as NSA Govind Bhardwaj from Uri: The Surgical Strike, writing, “I quite liked @SirPareshRawal as Ajit Doval in Uri The Surgical Strike! Except that they didn’t show him smoke in the film.” The image showed Paresh saying, “You might have just won us the war, son.” Reposting it, the actor jokingly wrote, “Yes didn’t smoke but only broke the phones (laughter emoji).”

About Dhurandhar The two-part film is a spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy who infiltrates the gangs of Lyari on a mission to dismantle the power structure and terror network threatening India. The films also star Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Sanjay Dutt in key roles.

While Dhurandhar collected ₹1,300 crore worldwide, Dhurandhar: The Revenge crossed that mark in just three weeks and has already grossed over ₹1,500 crore globally. With this, the film has surpassed several blockbusters including RRR, KGF: Chapter 2, Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan and Pathaan. The film has also crossed ₹1,000 crore at the Indian box office in just three weeks and continues its dream run in cinemas.