Sunny Deol meets Dhurandhar 2's Jaiye Sajana singer Satinder Sartaaj, says his songs made Gabru ‘even more beautiful’
Sunny Deol and Satinder Sartaaj recently met, exchanging admiration for each other's work. The actor appreciated Sartaaj's contributions to his film Gabru.
Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj recently won hearts with his song Jaiye Sajana in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The track became an instant chartbuster. The singer recently met Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and praised his calm presence. Sunny also shared a post revealing how Satinder’s songs in his upcoming film Gabru made the film “even more beautiful”.
Sunny Deol shares pictures with Satinder Sartaaj
On Sunday, Sunny took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from his meeting with Satinder. Along with the photos, he penned a note expressing how much he admires Satinder’s music. He wrote, "Ever since I first heard his music in 2021, his songs have stayed with me. I have a playlist of his songs, which I am listening to most of the time. I had reached out to him for two songs for my special film, Gabru, a film very close to my heart. Both songs have made the film even more beautiful, but we never got the chance to meet back then. Finally, we did… and spent a beautiful evening together. Truly love Sartaaj’s music."
Satinder also shared some pictures from their meeting and wrote, "Thank you so much bhaji for visiting & honouring me. It was such a soothing & warming atmosphere with your gracious @iamsunnydeol & calm presence. Love & respect always. Waheguru Charhdi-Kala rakkhan."
Bobby Deol showered love in the comment section and dropped a few heart emojis. Fans were also delighted to see Sunny and Satinder come together.
Satinder has been receiving praise for Jaiye Sajana in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Sung by him and Jasmine Sandlas, the song has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The track features an emotional Ranveer Singh, who returns home after completing his mission, only to realise that his family has moved on. The film emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹1,500 crore worldwide.
About Gabru
Written and directed by Shashank Udapurkar, the film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, along with Simran, Prit Kamani and Darshan Jariwala in key roles. Sunny shared the first look of the film on his birthday in 2025 and called it a story of “courage, conscience, and compassion”.
He wrote, "Power isn't what you show, it's what you do! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings. Here's something for you all who have been waiting.... A story of courage, conscience, and compassion. From my heart... to the world!"
While the film was supposed to be released in cinemas on 16 March, it was later postponed. The new release date is yet to be announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.