Sunny Deol meets Dhurandhar 2's Jaiye Sajana singer Satinder Sartaaj, says his songs made Gabru ‘even more beautiful’

On Sunday, Sunny took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from his meeting with Satinder. Along with the photos, he penned a note expressing how much he admires Satinder’s music. He wrote, "Ever since I first heard his music in 2021, his songs have stayed with me. I have a playlist of his songs, which I am listening to most of the time. I had reached out to him for two songs for my special film, Gabru, a film very close to my heart. Both songs have made the film even more beautiful, but we never got the chance to meet back then. Finally, we did… and spent a beautiful evening together. Truly love Sartaaj’s music."

Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaaj recently won hearts with his song Jaiye Sajana in Dhurandhar: The Revenge . The track became an instant chartbuster. The singer recently met Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and praised his calm presence. Sunny also shared a post revealing how Satinder’s songs in his upcoming film Gabru made the film “even more beautiful”.

Satinder also shared some pictures from their meeting and wrote, "Thank you so much bhaji for visiting & honouring me. It was such a soothing & warming atmosphere with your gracious @iamsunnydeol & calm presence. Love & respect always. Waheguru Charhdi-Kala rakkhan."

Bobby Deol showered love in the comment section and dropped a few heart emojis. Fans were also delighted to see Sunny and Satinder come together.

Satinder has been receiving praise for Jaiye Sajana in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Sung by him and Jasmine Sandlas, the song has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev. The track features an emotional Ranveer Singh, who returns home after completing his mission, only to realise that his family has moved on. The film emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹1,500 crore worldwide.

About Gabru Written and directed by Shashank Udapurkar, the film stars Sunny Deol in the lead role, along with Simran, Prit Kamani and Darshan Jariwala in key roles. Sunny shared the first look of the film on his birthday in 2025 and called it a story of “courage, conscience, and compassion”.

He wrote, "Power isn't what you show, it's what you do! Thank you everyone for your love and blessings. Here's something for you all who have been waiting.... A story of courage, conscience, and compassion. From my heart... to the world!"

While the film was supposed to be released in cinemas on 16 March, it was later postponed. The new release date is yet to be announced.