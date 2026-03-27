Dhurandhar: The Revenge craze reaches classrooms; Rehman Dakait, Hamza, Jameel Jamali make surprise entry in exam paper
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, has inspired a creative accounts exam paper that references its characters.
The growing frenzy around the Aditya Dhar-directed Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, has taken an unexpected turn, with the film now moving from cinema screens to classrooms. A social media post that appears to be an accounts examination paper inspired by characters from the film has captured widespread attention online, tickling social media users.
Image of an accounts paper with Dhurandhar characters goes viral
The image shows what appears to be a question paper filled with references linked to the film. The caption of the post read., “Dhurandhar itni viral hai, Accounts wale sir bhi fan nikle, (Dhurandhar is so viral, Accounts sir is also a fan now)”.
The exam paper in question featured multiple references to characters, turning a typically serious subject into something far more engaging. One section reportedly mentioned, “Rehman died on 5th December 2025.” Other questions included names such as Hamza Ali Mazari, Rehman Dakait, and Uzair Baloch, adding a cinematic touch to accounting problems.
Social media reacts
While the authenticity and origin of the paper remain unconfirmed, social media users appreciated the creative teaching method to make traditionally dry subjects more engaging. They also discussed the cultural impact of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which continues to dominate conversations, both online and offline.
The quirky twist sparked a wave of reactions online, with many users praising the teacher’s innovative approach. One user wrote, “Final result...Bachha he tu mera.” Another commented, “The best kind of teacher...finds a way to make the subject interesting.” A third user noted, “Rehman dakait died on 5 December 2025 peak detailing by Aditya Dhar,” while another added, “SP Aslam retire to God peak detailing.”
Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office numbers
Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been performing strongly at the box office. The film stars Ranveer Singh alongside R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Akshaye Khanna. Its gripping narrative and high-octane performances have contributed to its widespread popularity. As of now, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has reportedly emerged as a major box office success, grossing approximately ₹250 crore worldwide within a short time of its release. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has maintained strong momentum in both domestic and international markets.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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