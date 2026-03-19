Border 2 OTT release: When and where to watch Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh's ₹400 crore hit

On Thursday, OTT giant Netflix shared a video announcing the OTT release of Border 2. The video featured an envelope with “Netflix” written on it, with the song Ghar Kab Aaoge playing in the background. Along with the video, the platform wrote, “Chitthi ab Netflix aa gayi hai (The letter has now arrived on Netflix) 💌 Watch Border 2, out March 20, on Netflix!”

Border 2 OTT release : After years of anticipation, the sequel to JP Dutta’s Border was released in January this year and won audiences’ hearts. The film emerged as a box office success, collecting over ₹400 crore worldwide. For those who missed it in theatres, the film is now set to stream on OTT.

Fans expressed excitement about the release. One comment read, “OMG, I would get to watch pookiest @diljitdosanjh on loop. @netflix_in, thank you.” Another wrote, “Can’t wait to watch the film again.” A third added, “Finally! Going to watch it on loop.”

About Border 2 Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, JP Dutta and Krishan Kumar, the film is a standalone sequel to the 1997 classic Border. It stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles, alongside Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Medha Rana and Sonam Bajwa in key roles.

Like the original, the story is rooted in the Indo-Pak War of 1971. This time, the narrative unfolds through three perspectives: Indian Army Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya (Varun Dhawan), Indian Navy Lt Cdr MS Rawat (Ahan Shetty), and Indian Air Force Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh (Diljit Dosanjh), along with their senior, Lt Col Fateh Singh Kaler (Sunny Deol). Their individual journeys and shared sense of duty form the spine of the film.

The film received positive reviews upon release and went on to become a major box office success. It surpassed films like Fighter, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kesari to become the highest-grossing Indian war film ever, collecting ₹432 crore worldwide.

Speaking about the film’s success, Sunny Deol said at a press conference, “Itne saal pata nahi kahan chhupa hua tha (I don’t know where it was hiding all these years). It’s really sweet. I just want to say this to everyone — work hard, love your profession, don’t get disheartened. Time is something you never know when it will come and when it will go, but you should be ready for it. Yeh sab mere papa ki blessings and Waheguru di meher hai (This is all because of my father’s blessings and God’s grace)… People loved me before as well, and they love me even today. Wherever I go, I receive so much love.”