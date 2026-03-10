Varun Dhawan to take acting break after Border 2 success, wants to spend time with daughter Lara: Report

After enjoying the success of Border 2, where he played Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, Varun Dhawan is reportedly planning to take a break from acting after the release and success of Border 2, choosing to prioritise family time with his daughter, Lara. Varun Dhawan will next romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by his father David Dhawan, releasing on June 12

Varun Dhawan to take a break from acting Varun was recently seen in the much-talked-about sequel to the 1997 classic Border. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. Following the release of the trailer and songs, the actor initially faced heavy backlash on social media, with several users criticising his smile and questioning whether he was suited for the intense role. However, after the film hit theatres on January 23, Varun managed to win over audiences with his performance as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC, earning praise despite the earlier criticism.

According to a report by Filmfare, the actor is now considering stepping away from work for a while to focus on family life. "Varun Dhawan is taking a long break after the release of Border 2. He is keen on spending more time with his family, especially his daughter. He is eager to take the break to be with Lara,” a source told Filmfare.

Varun still has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai lined up Varun still has a film lined up for release. His upcoming romantic comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will see him sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. The film is directed by his father, David Dhawan. The film was initially scheduled to release on June 5 but has now been postponed to June 12 to avoid a box-office clash with Toxic A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups starring Yash, which is set to release on June 4.

Interestingly, the film will also feature a remixed version of the iconic song Hai Jawaani To Ishq Hona Hai, originally from Biwi No 1. The original track starred Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Tabu, and was sung by Shankar Mahadevan with Hema Sardesai.