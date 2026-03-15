Varun Dhawan says dad David Dhawan remembers Govinda in every scene, gives him Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor's references

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has once again collaborated with his father and filmmaker David Dhawan for their upcoming film Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai. The duo recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show to promote their film. During the episode, Varun spoke about his experience of working with his father and revealed that David often gives him references from Govinda while shooting scenes. Varun Dhawan talks David Dhawan's love for Govinda.

Varun Dhawan on working with father David Dhawan Varun joked that he receives the “most abusive words” from his father on set and shared how David constantly compares his performances with those of other actors. Speaking about his long association with Govinda, David said, “I have done 17 films with Govinda. I believe one of the best actors I have worked with is Govinda.”

Varun added, “Now, whatever scene gets written, every time he remembers Govinda. He thinks about how Chichi bhaiyya would do the scene. Then I tell him that I have to perform for my audience too, but I have a very tall order to live up to. He always keeps giving me references of what Salman Khan, Govinda, or Anil Kapoor would do. But I have to figure out how Varun would do that scene.”

David also shared his thoughts on the new generation of actors, saying they tend to ask many questions and prefer to read the script before agreeing to a project. He recalled that actors from earlier generations would often commit to films without even reading the script.

Varun added that directors today are generally very polite with actors and do not verbally criticise them too much. However, he said his father works differently and would openly criticise actors on the microphone if he felt they had not performed well.

David Dhawan and Govinda have delivered several popular films together, including Partner, Hero No. 1, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Coolie No. 1, Biwi No. 1, and Raja Babu, among others.

About Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai Helmed by David Dhawan, the film stars Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles. The film also features Jimmy Shergill, Mouni Roy, Rohit Saraf, and Chunky Panday in key roles.

The romantic comedy was earlier scheduled to release on 4 June. However, after Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, postponed its release to the same date from 19 March due to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the makers of Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hi Hai decided to shift their release date to 12 June to avoid a box-office clash.