Ali Fazal congratulates wife Richa Chadha on Heeramandi success: 'Only a fool would not take Lajjo and fly away'

Heeramandi has become one of the most talked about OTT shows ever since its release. Although the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial received mixed reviews, yet the performances and grandeur have been lauded by cinephiles. Actor Ali Fazal recently took to his Instagram handle to congratulate his wife Richa Chadha on Heeramandi. (Also read: Heeramandi budget, cast fees revealed; know who got paid the most for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic show: Report) Ali Fazal praised Richa Chadha's performance in Heeramandi.

Ali Fazal gives thumbs-up to Heeramandi

Ali praised Richa for her acting skills while portraying Lajwanti (Lajjo) in the epic series. He shared a reel consisting of a series of pictures and video clips, featuring him and Richa. The couple appeared to be enjoying happy moments from film events, vacations, and their wedding photoshoots.

Ali captioned his post as, “Only a fool would not take Lajjo and fly away !! ( Lajjo check) You are simply the best and i feel so lucky i get to share my notes with you in person .. congratulations partner on this mad success of #heeramandi . You’ve risen way way way above the norm you always do. See you soon! @therichachadha !!”

Richa Chadha reacts to Ali Fazal's fan post

Richa reacted to Ali's sweet post and wrote, “Am lucky (heart emoji) luckiest girl alive (heart emoji) thank you.” Saba Pataudi also commented, “He's SO right!! (clapping and heart emojis) YOU Nailed it beautifully. FAB (perfect emoji) And more power to U!! Btw @alifazal9 I love the coat :)).” Sutapa Sikdar wrote in her comment, “Masha allah! How both of you are glowing!!!” A netizen also commended on Richa's performance and posted, “@therichachadha the heera performance of heermandi you were sooooooo good can’t wait for you to share notes on how you cracked it . Keep inspiring (heart emoji).”

About Heeramandi

Heeramandi's title is based on the red-light district called Heeramandi in Lahore, which is currently located in Pakistan. The series is set during the Indian independence movement in the 1920s-40s, under the British Raj. The narrative showcases the power struggle between courtesans, Nawabs, and British officials during the colonial era. Heeramandi is available for streaming on Netflix India.

Ali Fazal's upcoming projects

Ali will be next seen in the crime-action series Mirzapur 3. The show also features Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and others in crucial roles. The series is expected to release in 2024.

Richa and Ali are also expecting their first baby this year.