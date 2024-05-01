 Pankaj Tripathi is spending time with family after the tragedy that claimed his brother-in-law's life - Hindustan Times
Pankaj Tripathi is spending time with family after the tragedy that claimed his brother-in-law's life

BySugandha Rawal
May 01, 2024 11:09 AM IST

At the moment, Pankaj Tripathi is on a break from work, and is spending time with his family

Pankaj Tripathi’s family is undergoing a difficult time after the demise of his brother-in-law in a car crash. And for the time being, the actor is on a break from work, and just spending time with his family.

Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi

“Tripathi was in his village at the time of the incident. The family is in shock after the accident and the loss. However, they are trying to cope up with the tragedy,” says a source, refuting the rumours that Tripathi’s sister and brother-in-law were on way to watch the shooting of his next project.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister critical

The source adds, “Tripathi was on a break from his work. He was in his village and not shooting for anything. Now, he is using the time at hand to heal from the loss, and spending time with his family members.”

The actor will be back in Mumbai in the first week of May. “He will start shooting for his next film right away after reaching Mumbai. He will be working on Anurag Basu’s project and the next instalment of web show Criminal Justice,” the source informs.

Last week, in a tragic incident, Tripathi’s brother-in-law, Rajesh Tiwari died in a car accident, which occurred near Nirsa Chowk on GT Road in Dhanbad. In the car crash, Tripathi’s sister and Tiwari’s wife, Sabita Tiwari, was critically injured.

    Sugandha Rawal

    Delhi-based Sugandha Rawal is a movie buff, and writes on Bollywood, Hollywood, Television, OTT and Music for the daily entertainment and lifestyle supplement, HT City.

