Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law dies in road accident, sister critical

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's sister Sarita Tiwari and brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari, also known as Munna Tiwari, were victims of a road accident. The incident, which occurred near GT Road in Nirsa around 4 PM on Saturday, resulted in the death of brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari. Meanwhile, sister Sarita is seriously injured and is currently receiving treatment at the SNCU of Dhanbad Medical College Hospital. Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law died in car accident.

Car crashed into divider

It is reported that Rajesh Tiwari and his wife Sarita Tiwari were traveling from Kamalpur in Gopalganj, Bihar, to Chittaranjan, West Bengal. Prior to reaching Nirsa Market Chowk, their high-speed car (WB44D-2899) crashed into a divider. The impact was so severe that the car was badly shattered, and the front part of the car was extensively damaged. After the accident, the police, with the help of locals, extracted both individuals from the car and transported them to Dhanbad Medical College Hospital, where Rajesh Tiwari was declared dead by emergency doctors. After emergency treatment, Sarita Tiwari has been admitted to the surgical ICU and remains in a critical condition.

Brother-in-law was in railways

Pankaj Tripathi's brother-in-law Rajesh Tiwari worked for the Indian Railways. He was posted in Chittaranjan. According to family members, he was returning to Chittaranjan from his village when the accident occurred, resulting in his death.

In August 2023, Pankaj lost his father. An official statement from the family read, “It’s with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years. His last rites will be performed today amongst his close family. Pankaj Tripathi is currently on his way to his village in Gopalganj.”

Pankaj was last seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak. He is known for his work in Sacred Games, Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, Criminal Justice, OMG 2, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Stree, Bareily Ki Barfi and other films and series.