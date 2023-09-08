Dream Girl 2 box office collection day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana slows down amid Jawan craze, earns 1 crore

Last month, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 had a strong opening at the domestic box office. However, after Jawan's release on Thursday, the film's collection seems to have taken a hit. As per a Sacnilk.com report, Dream Girl 2 saw a huge decline on day 14, collecting an estimated ₹1 crore nett in India. Meanwhile, Jawan earned an estimated ₹75 crore on the same day. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to box office success of Gadar 2, OMG 2, Dream Girl 2 Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana in a Dream Girl 2 poster.

Dream Girl 2 box office

The Sacnilk.com report said that after doing a business of roughly ₹2.7 crore on Wednesday, Dream Girl 2 earned less than half, ₹1 crore nett, on Thursday, as per early estimates. The film has, so far, earned ₹95.69 crore nett in India, as per early estimates shared by the portal.

Dream Girl 2 had collected ₹10.69 crore nett in India on its opening day, August 25. The film's week one collection was ₹67 crore. Earlier this week, Dream Girl 2 had crossed the gross collection of ₹100 crore worldwide.

About Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to the 2019 hit film Dream Girl. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana as the lead character, who turns to his feminine alter-ego Pooja in order to make quick money. His goal is to marry Pari Srivastava, played by Ananya Panday. The cast of Dream Girl 2 also includes Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, and Asrani.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner Balaji Motion Pictures. Recently Ekta Kapoor hosted Dream Girl 2 success bash in Mumbai. The film's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana was accompanied by wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday's parents Bhavana and Chunky Panday also joined her. Ayushmann was dressed in a black suit, while Ananya wore a red outfit.

The party was a star-studded affair and celebrities such as Anil Kapoor, Sussanne Khan, Arslan Goni, Neelam Kothari, Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani were spotted at the party.

