Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares top 3 tips for steady weight loss: ‘Focus on bajra’

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, known for her work with actor Kareena Kapoor, took to Instagram on December 9 to share three simple yet effective guidelines for maintaining good health as part of her ‘fitness project 2025’. These tips highlighted the importance of traditional grains (like bajra or pearl millet), physical flexibility, and conscious screen use. Also read | Kareena Kapoor's nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says ‘it is not a compliment that you look like a 20-year-old in your 40s’ Rujuta Diwekar advocates for incorporating the millet bajra (pearl millet) into the diet at least once a week. (Instagram/ Rujuta Diwekar)

She wrote in her caption, “Three easy guidelines for good health. These are the Month 3 guidelines of the 12-week fitness project 2025. Follow them in addition to month 1 and 2 guidelines.” In her post, Rujuta explained her top 3 tips:

1. Include bajra roti in your weekly diet

Rujuta strongly advocates for incorporating the millet bajra (pearl millet) into the diet at least once a week. She shared, “You can make bajra into ladoo, raab, sheera, roti, choice is yours. But bajra once a week means lesser hair fall, better energy, more immunity. I know that some of you find it hard to digest bajra. The key is an extra tsp of ghee, 1 tsp of makhan (butter) to atta if you are making a roti, and adding 50 percent rice flour, to keep it easy on the gut and no flatulence. Also, don't forget the thumb rule of ending the meal with jaggery. Lasun (garlic) chutney or haldi (tumeric) achaar also help digest bajra better.”

2. Stretch your back and hamstrings

The second guideline focused on physical flexibility. Rujuta stressed the importance of a regular stretching routine, and said: “Stretch, don't stress. Our posterior chain, the group of muscles that run from our heels to the skull, need a flexibility/ stretching routine, to help prevent injuries, restore balance and have power in our running and walking.”

3. Create a screen zone at home

Her third tip targeted the impact of constant screen exposure on daily life as she suggested designating a 'screen zone' — a small corner at home, where you can only stand and scroll. She also recommended a strict ban on phones at the dining table, on the bed, and in the bathroom. Rujuta explained: “A small corner at home where you can only stand and scroll. No phones are allowed on the dining table, bed, or bathroom.”

The nutritionist reminded her followers that 'the gateway to good health is daily small habits'. She concluded her post with a long-term health goal you should focus on: “Sustainability is success. Steady weight loss of 5-7 percent per year is the magic that you want to create.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.