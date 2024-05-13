10 wonderful benefits of stretching every day for your body and mind

Sometimes the smallest of movements can help reap great rewards if done regularly and mindfully. Stretching for instance on a daily basis can work wonders for your flexibility, posture, energy levels, and even heart health. In today's modern lifestyle, stretching not only helps release stress, but also reverse ill effects of sedentary lifestyle. Stretching requires putting a body part in a certain position that helps in the lengthening and elongation of the muscle or muscle group, enhancing its flexibility and elasticity. Daily stretching can make your body more flexible, increase your range of motion, improve your posture, keep your muscles agile as you age and make you feel happier, more confident and relaxed. (Also read: 10-minute Yoga stretches to boost immunity) Daily stretching can make your body more flexible, increase your range of motion, improve your posture, keep your muscles agile as you age and make you feel happier, more confident and relaxed.(Freepik)

However, one should know the right way to stretch as doing it incorrectly can lead to muscle injury, strain and discomfort. Warming up before stretching is much recommended by experts to prevent injury or damage. One can do a light walk or stretch post a workout for best results. If you sit all the time, stretching is all the more important to you for relieving stress from shoulders, neck, legs and lower back.

BENEFITS OF STRETCHING EVERY DAY

Dr. Vipul Gupta, Chief of Neurointervention and Co-Chief of Stroke Unit, Artemis Hospital, Gurugram in an interview with HT Digital talks about amazing benefits of daily stretching for your body and mind.

1. Flexibility and mobility: Your joints will be able to move more freely and effortlessly across their complete range of motion if you stretch regularly to improve your flexibility. Better athletic performance, a lower chance of injury, and more general mobility in day-to-day living can all be attributed to this greater flexibility. Because tendons and muscles become more flexible and supple, it also helps with alignment and posture. Generally, increased functional movement and comfort during a variety of activities are encouraged by the flexibility that comes from stretching.

2. Better blood circulation: By widening blood vessels, stretching promotes blood circulation, which makes it possible for muscles to remove waste products and receive nutrients more effectively. Improved circulation aids in a quicker recovery from exercise or injury in addition to providing nutrition to the tissues. Enhancing blood flow also benefits general cardiovascular health, which enhances physical and mental well-being.

3. Lowers muscle tension: By loosening up tense muscles, stretching helps people relax and feel less tense.

4. Relieves stress: Endorphins are naturally occurring stress relievers that are released as you stretch. Stretching encourages relaxation and lowers cortisol levels, the stress hormone, by emphasising deep breathing and gentle movements. Furthermore, stretching facilitates the release of physical tension brought on by extended sitting or repeated motions, which supports mental and physical well-being.

5. Improved posture: Stretching can help fix alignment problems and muscular imbalances, which improves posture.

6. Better performance: By improving range of motion and flexibility, regular stretching can improve sports performance.

7. Boost energy: Stretching makes your muscles receive more blood and oxygen, which raises your energy levels.

8. Improved mind-body connection: Stretching promotes body awareness and mindfulness, which strengthens the mind-body bond.

9. Helps avoid injuries: By increasing muscular coordination, flexibility, and mobility, stretching helps avoid injuries.

10. Improved mental health: By lowering stress and anxiety levels and creating a sense of wellbeing, stretching can benefit mental health.