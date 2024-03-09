10-minute Yoga stretches to boost immunity

Do you struggle to take out time for workout in morning but concerned about your sedentary lifestyle? In our fast-paced lives, finding time for exercise can be challenging, especially during mornings. However, dedicating just 10 minutes to a quick workout can make a world of difference. If you're short on time but eager to boost your health and immunity, incorporating simple yoga asanas into your morning routine can really help and transform your life. These easy-to-do Yoga asanas will not only energise your body but also help cultivate a sense of calm and focus to kickstart your day on the right note. A brief yet effective morning yoga routine can enhance your overall well-being and set a positive tone for the day ahead. (Also read: 7 morning foods to lower uric acid levels, prevent gout and kidney issues) 10-minute Yoga stretches: If you're short on time but eager to boost your health and immunity, incorporating simple yoga asanas into your morning routine can really help and transform your life.(Freepik)

Especially due to fluctuating weather in North India, seasonal infections and respiratory illnesses are on rise. It is important to work on your immunity to avoid getting sick.

"Regular practice of yoga has shown to have a profound influence on human immunity. Through its stimulation of the lymphatic system, yoga facilitates the removal of toxins, thereby strengthening one’s body against infections and illnesses. Certain poses enhance blood flow to the head and activate the thyroid gland which regulates the immune function. Pranayama techniques balance the nervous system and enhance oxygenation, providing further support to immune response. Yoga also reduces levels of stress hormones like cortisol, creating an internal environment conducive to optimal immune function," says Dr Hansaji Yogendra, Director, The Yoga Institute.

Dr Hansaji shares a set of 10-minute asanas that will help you work on your fitness levels and also enhance immunity.

1. Setubandhasana

⦁ Steps: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet hip-width apart. Inhale and lift hips towards the ceiling, engaging thighs and hips. Hold for a few breaths and exhale while lowering the spine back to the mat.

⦁ Benefits: Facilitates efficient transport of immune cells, relieves tension and stress, and engages core and lower body for overall fitness.

2. Ushtrasana

⦁Steps: Kneel with knees hip-width apart. Inhale, lean back, and reach for your heels. Hold, opening the chest, and exhale while returning to the starting position.

⦁ Benefits: Stretches the chest, promotes lung expansion, stimulates the nervous system, fostering adaptability.

3. Ardha Matsyendrasana

⦁ Steps: Sit with legs extended, bend the right knee, placing the foot outside the left thigh. Twist the torso to the right, placing the left elbow outside the right knee. Hold, then repeat on the other side.

⦁ Benefits: Stimulates the digestive organs, promotes detoxification, enhances immune function.

4. Trikonasana

⦁ Steps: Stand with feet wide apart. Turn the right foot out, extend arms parallel to the ground, and reach towards the right foot. Hold the pose, then switch sides.

⦁ Benefits: Stretches and strengthens the thighs, knees, and ankles, stimulates abdominal organs, improves digestion and immune function.

5. Sarvangasana

⦁ Steps: Lie on your back, lift legs and torso, supporting the back with hands. Point toes upwards, aligning the body in a straight line. Hold for a few breaths, then release.

⦁ Benefits: Increases blood flow to the head, stimulates thyroid gland, improves immune regulation.

Holistic dos and don'ts for better immunity

Dos

⦁ Maintain a balanced diet rich in immune-supportive nutrients like turmeric, papaya, and garlic.

⦁ Seek adequate sunlight for vitamin D production.

⦁ Prioritise hydration with warm water and lemon.

⦁ Establish an optimal sleep environment for restful sleep.

Don'ts

⦁ Avoid excessive sugar that can weaken the immune system.

⦁ Don’t forget to protect your hands, feet, head and neck in extreme weather conditions.

⦁ Avoid touching your face unnecessarily to minimize the risk of transferring germs.

⦁ Don’t ignore allergies. Practice preventive measures like nasal cleansing with Jal Neti.

Yoga stretches and pranayama can enhance your immunity and promote holistic well-being. By dedicating just 10 minutes a day to these practices, you can cultivate resilience in both body and mind, enabling you to thrive amidst seasonal changes and environmental challenges.