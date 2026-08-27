Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘entirely unseen facet’ side in Daayra leaves Meghna Gulzar impressed: ‘Stoic, unreadable’

The much-awaited trailer of Daayra starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be unveiled on August 31. Ahead of the big reveal, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar has shared a heartfelt note about her journey with the film, opening up about the places it took her, both literally and creatively, and the questions it made her confront along the way. Looking back at films such as Talvar, Raazi, Chhapaak and Sam Bahadur, Meghna reflected on her long-standing interest in stories that exist beyond clear-cut ideas of right and wrong. Meghna Gulzar says Daayra invades the grey, calls Kareena Kapoor Khan-Prithviraj Sukumaran are its ‘Ying and Yang’. What Meghna Gulzar wrote Meghna looked back at her lifelong connection with Mumbai and her travels across India, admitting that Daayra still took her to places she had never been before. The film also pushed her into unfamiliar creative territory and made her look at society from a perspective she had not explored earlier. She began her note on Instagram by saying, “I was born in Mumbai. Having lived here all my life; and having travelled extensively across India, I thought I knew most of the city and the country through my life's journey so far. But the journey of Daayra took me to unseen and unvisited places. And that's just the geography. Daayra took my creativity to areas I have never explored before. It took my social awareness to reaches I didn't know I had.”

Having studied Sociology, Meghna said she has long believed that life cannot be viewed in simple black-and-white terms. She added, “As a student of Sociology, I learned that our life and our society is not binary. It's not just black and white. There is a spectrum of grey that we exist in. In my journey as a filmmaker — through Talvar, Raazi, Chhapaak and SamBahadur, I have cherished exploring that very grey - within characters and within the world they, and we live in. Daayra for me, not only explores that grey... It invades it... it attempts to dismantle it. And that is the irony of Daayra. While it is not binary, not black or white, and is certainly grey —It is also, always dual. At its core Daayra is only about duality. And this duality is entrenched through the two main protagonists of the film. Kareena Kapoor Khan plays DCP Ajooni Kohl'. DCP Raman Kumar is portrayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.” Meghna also spoke about casting Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, calling it a dream to bring two celebrated actors from the Hindi and Malayalam film industries together and have them go head-to-head in the story. She went onto write, “As a casting opportunity, it was a dream come true for me. To get two prolific actors from the Hindi and Malayalam film industry to face each other off. Because Daayra is a story that is inspired by not one, but several true events that have occurred across our country. Daayra is a story that takes place, not in a particular city or state of India; but does happen almost everywhere and anywhere in our country. That world of Daayra is brought to life by an amazing ensemble cast and an exceptional crew.”