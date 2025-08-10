Sanya Malhotra reacts to Kathal, Jawan, Sam Bahadur all winning National Award: When I found out…

Winning a National Award is counted as one of the biggest achievements by Indian artists. Imagine then three of your films winning it in a single year! Sanya Malhotra is feeling the love as Jawan, Kathal and Sam Bahadur all have all won big at the 71st National Film Awards. Sanya Malhotra

“You know when I found out that all three were being honored with National Awards I had to take a moment. It’s rare, and I don’t take it for granted at all. It really makes me reflect on how important it is to trust your gut. As an actor, you don’t always know how a project will be received you just go by what moves you, what excites you. And this has just reaffirmed that instinct for me in the most beautiful way,” she tells us.

Kathal won the National Award for Best Hindi feature film, while Shah Rukh Khan was awarded Best Actor for Jawan. Sam Bahadur won Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values, Best Makeup, and Best Costume Design.

Sanya, who led Kathal, adds, “Honestly it still hasn’t sunk in fully. Kathal winning the National Award for Best Hindi Feature Film is just… surreal. To be the face of a film like this that started as such an unusual, quirky story and to see it reach this kind of recognition, it’s overwhelming. I’m so proud of the entire team, and I feel incredibly grateful to have been a part of this journey.”

Do awards matter a lot to the 33-year-old? She quips, “I think awards can’t define your worth as an artist but they definitely feel good especially when they come from a place of genuine appreciation. The National Award is just… different. It holds a very special place. It feels like the country acknowledging your work and that’s a big, big deal. It’s emotional. It’s humbling.”