Kamal Haasan calls Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win for Jawan ‘a recognition long overdue’

After 33 years in the industry, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has finally won his first-ever National Award at the 71st National Film Awards for his performance in Jawan. His seniors and industry friends flooded social media with congratulatory messages, and superstar Kamal Haasan also expressed his joy over SRK’s win. Kamal Haasan congratulates Shah Rukh Khan on National Award win.

Kamal Haasan on Shah Rukh Khan's National Award win

On Saturday, Kamal Haasan took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Shah Rukh Khan winning the National Award for Best Actor for Jawan. He wrote, “Congratulations to @iamsrk on your National Award for Jawan, a recognition long overdue for your stellar impact on world cinema.”

Shah Rukh shared the Best Actor award with Vikrant Massey, who won the coveted prize for his performance in 12th Fail. Rani Mukerji won the Best Actress award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Kamal also extended congratulations to Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji for their National Award wins. “12th Fail was a masterpiece that moved me deeply. It dignified struggle and inspired millions. Congratulations, Vidhu Vinod Chopra and @VikrantMassey on this well-deserved honour. Applauding Rani Mukherjee for a portrayal that was both fierce and fragile, richly deserving of this national recognition. #NationalFilmAwards,” he wrote.

Kamal and SRK previously worked together in the 2000 film Hey Ram. The film marked SRK’s Tamil debut and was written, directed, and produced by Kamal Haasan.

On Friday, an elated Shah Rukh Khan also expressed his gratitude after receiving the National Award for his performance in Jawan. In a video shared on Instagram, he said, “Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B Ministry. Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyavaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today...”

He further thanked director Atlee and his team for allowing him to lead Jawan. He also expressed gratitude towards his team and family for standing by him, even when he wasn’t able to give them his full attention.

Jawan is an action thriller co-written and directed by Atlee. The film was praised for its storyline and SRK’s performance. Shah Rukh played a dual role in the film, which also starred Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Sethupathi. The film grossed ₹1160 crore worldwide, emerging as both a critical and commercial success.

Upcoming films of Shah Rukh Khan and Kamal Haasan

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The action film also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. Reports suggest Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and Rani Mukerji are also part of the cast, though official confirmation is awaited.

Kamal Haasan will next appear in S Shankar’s Indian 3 and in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in the lead roles.