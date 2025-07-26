‘Forever etched in my mind’: Emotional Shruti Haasan pens note for Kamal Haasan after he takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Actor Shruti Haasan has penned a note celebrating her father, Kamal Haasan, as he took oath as a Rajya Sabha MP. Taking to Instagram, Shruti dedicated a heartfelt post to her “dearest appa”. She also shared a picture with him. Shruti Haasan dedicated a post to Kamal Haasan on his new journey.

Shruti Haasan pens note for her ‘dearest appa’

In the photo, Shruti and Kamal Haasan smiled and posed together for the camera. He was seen in a white shirt and black trousers. Shruti opted for a peach saree and pearl jewellery. Sharing the post, she captioned it, “My dearest appa (dad). Today marks the journey of your steps into a brave new world.”

Shruti gets emotional, showers praise on Kamal Haasan

Shruti wrote that the moment when Kamal took oath will be “forever etched in my mind”. “Watching you take your oath in the Rajya Sabha with your signature voice echoing through the chambers with strength and gravitas was a moment forever etched in my mind. As always, I wish for you to be happy and achieve all you hope to achieve (folded hands, red heart and nazar amulet emojis). Love always always always,” concluded her note.

Shruti shares pics with Kamal

On her Instagram Stories too, Shruti shared photos as she got ready to accompany Kamal for the oath ceremony on Friday. Sharing a selfie, she wrote, “Good morning turtles.” Posting a selfie with Kamal, she added, “Love you and proud of you appa always.”

On her Instagram Stories, too, Shruti shared photos.

Kamal had too penned a note

Kamal had also shared a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter) to mark his new journey. "I carry the invisible, enduring presence of my father, a freedom fighter who taught me that liberty must be lived, not merely won. In my veins flows not just his blood, but his values - forged in the crucible of our struggle for independence, tempered by the dreams of Gandhiji, the intellect of Ambedkar, and the conviction of Periyar," a part of his post read. The 69-year-old veteran actor took oath in Tamil as MP in the Upper House of Parliament as fellow MPs gave a resounding applause.

About Shruti, Kamal's films

Shruti will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, also starring Rajinikanth. The cast also features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, and Upendra. Coolie, which will release on August 14 is set to clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2. Kamal was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life. He next has the action choreographer duo, Anbariv's KH237, in the pipeline.