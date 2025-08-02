Mohanlal, Kajol, Farah Khan congratulate Shah Rukh Khan on winning 1st National Award: ‘Shiddat se koshish came through’

In a first for him in his 33-year-long career, actor Shah Rukh Khan has won the Best Actor award at the 71st National Film Awards for his performance in Jawan. Many celebrities have shared their heartwarming wishes for the actor's remarkable achievement. Mohanlal and Kajol, among others, congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on his achievement.

Mohanlal, Kajol, Farah Khan congratulate Shah Rukh Khan

On X, Mohanlal said, "Congratulations to all the winners of the National Film Awards. A special salute to Urvashi and Vijayaraghavan on their well-deserved honours for their powerful performances. Warm congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, and Rani Mukerji on their wins. Also, celebrating the remarkable talents from Kerala, the team Ullozhukku and Pookkaalam. Congratulations once again!"

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kajol shared a poster of Jawan and wrote, "Congratulations on your big win @iamsrk! #jawan #71stnationalfilmawards." Farah Khan shared a picture with Shah Rukh in which they hugged each other. She wrote, "Congratulations, my dearest @iamsrk on winning the national award!! This time the shiddat se koshish (striving with passion) really came through."

AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Ananya Panday hail ‘King Khan’

Music maestro AR Rahman took to X and wrote, "Legend, congratulations." Actor Anil Kapoor hailed Shah Rukh's performance in Jawan and wrote, "Well deserved! A performance like Jawan was bound to make history. Your first National Award - and what a way to get it!" Ananya Panday said on Instagram, "KING KHAN, best to ever do it."

Ananya Panday and Sanya Malhotra also hailed 'King Khan'.

Atlee showers Shah Rukh with love

Shah Rukh's Jawan co-star, Sanya Malhotra, also gave a nod to his National Award win and wrote, "Good to go, chief." Jawan director Atlee shared pictures with Shah Rukh on Instagram and penned a long note. He said, "Feeling blessed, @iamsrk sir. I’m super happy that you’ve got the national award for our movie Jawan. It feels very emotional and inspiring to be part of your journey. Thank you for trusting me and giving me this film, sir. It’s just my first love letter to you; a lot more to come, sir."

"This is one of my life’s most important moments; Shah Rukh sir being near you itself is a great blessing, sir. As a fanboy, working with you and making a film and presenting it in a mass mode of SRK, sir, is a pure, pure blessing from God, and finally, God is so kind to give us back the greatest moment in our life. Can’t ask for more, sir. This is more than enough for me; I’m the best fanboy of yours, sir. Love you. Love you. Love you. Lots of love, sir," concluded his note.

About Shah Rukh winning National Award

On Friday, the winners for the 71st National Film Awards were announced, honouring Shah Rukh with the Best Actor award. In a late-night post, the actor shared his response to the achievement, thanking fans and everyone who has supported him throughout.

A visibly injured Shah Rukh wrote, "Thank you for honouring me with the National Award. Thanks to the jury, the I&B ministry... Iss samman ke liye Bharat Sarkar ka dhanyawaad. Overwhelmed with the love showered upon me. Half a hug to everyone today."

More about Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan featured Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son. The film's cast also featured Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, and Sangeeta Bhattarcharya. It released in theatres in 2023 and remains Shah Rukh's highest-grossing film at the box office.