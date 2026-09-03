Wasim Akram says India bowler he once gave tips to, now tweets against Pakistan: ‘He was a fan, grew up watching us’
Wasim Akram recalled how he once offered tips to a promising Indian fast bowler, who now is highly active on social media.
There’s a famous saying in Delhi’s local cricketing circuit: Har jawaan left-arm pacer khud ko Akram samajhta hai (every young left-arm pacer sees himself as Wasim Akram. It is not said to demean the bowler in any way, but rather as a tribute to the man widely regarded as the greatest left-arm fast bowler of all time. Wasim Akram was many things: an all-rounder, a captain and a handy lower-order batter who once scored 257, his highest Test score. But what he achieved with the ball remains unmatched, even 23 years after his retirement. With 502 ODI wickets, he still holds the record for being the pacer with most wickets in the format, second overall after Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan. Perhaps, after Imran Khan and Javed Miandad, Akram remains Pakistan’s third-finest cricketer of all time.
So, when a young left-arm pacer from India wreaked havoc in Australia and Pakistan in 2003, it was believed that he was going to play forever. His start was euphoric. Making his Test debut in Sydney, he dismissed Steve Waugh before getting Adam Gilchrist with a reverse-swinging yorker. In the ODI tri-series, he picked up 16 wickets from 10 matches and later, when he toured Pakistan, grabbed eight from three. With Zaheer Khan and Ashish Nehra already established, Irfan Pathan’s rise gave India their own version of Wasim Akram. He had a similar action, was quick and, most importantly, could make the ball reverse.
Also Read: Virat Kohli vs Wasim Akram - What would happen if the two cricket giants collided at their peak in a Super Over showdown
Pathan picked Akram’s brain and went on to become India’s new-ball bowler for several years, but his career floundered due to injuries and the emergence of a new generation of Indian pacers. The man who won the Player of the Match award in India's T20 World Cup final victory over Pakistan announced his retirement in 2020, but his foray into broadcasting and presence on social media have continued to generate buzz. Pathan, in fact, is one of the most vocal former Indian cricketers.
When Pathan first met Akram
Recalling the time he first spoke to Pathan and passed on a few tips, Akram mentioned that the former India all-rounder is active on X (formerly Twitter) and makes a point of expressing exactly how he feels, especially when it comes to Pakistan.
“Irfan met me in 2004 on his first tour to Australia, I was commentating for ESPNStar. He was a big fan. Grew up watching us. I gave him a few tips here and there but he did well early on in his career. His action was similar to mine from the very beginning. But when players ask you about something, what you tell them is mostly about the mindset. Action and all is fine, because at that stage, you have reached that level where you’re representing the country. Things like wrist position and how to suss out a batsman. When to use variations, when not to. So yeah, it was good fun. Irfan is a good boy; he still keeps meeting me. It’s a different thing that he keeps tweeting some or the other thing against Pakistan. But we are ready to reply as well.” Akram said on the 1 Mint podcast.
‘India vs Pakistan is just a game’
Akram knows the hype surrounding an India-Pakistan match better than most. He has been part of many unforgettable battles, but, as someone who has repeatedly stressed that it should simply be treated as a game, Akram reiterated his point. The noise around an India-Pakistan game today is as big as it was in the 1990s, largely driven by social media. But Akram reminded everyone once again that at the end of the day, it’s only a cricket match.
“People have too much time. Why can’t they understand? It’s only a frikkin game. At the end of the day, it’s just a match. Somebody has to win, somebody has to lose. And move on to the next one. But no, what happened many moons ago still lingers. Revenge and all is so 1970. It’s the classic ‘en empty mind is a devil’s workshop, thought process,” he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Bhattacharya
Aditya Bhattacharya is the Sports Editor at Hindustan Times Digital, with close to 15 years of experience in sports journalism. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organisations including Cricbuzz, The Times of India, Network18 and Zee. Primarily a cricket writer, Aditya has covered several marquee events, including the 2016 ICC World T20, the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. His reporting portfolio also includes international cricket across England, South Africa and New Zealand, along with forays into tennis, including coverage of the Australian Open. He has interviewed several prominent athletes across sports. Aditya began his career with a brief stint at CricketNext before getting his first major break at Cricbuzz, where he was part of the Times Network’s startup venture GoCricket, which later merged with Cricbuzz. After nearly 18 months there, he moved to The Times of India, covering his first World Cup assignment and reporting first-hand on landmark moments such as Virat Kohli’s iconic innings against Australia in Mohali. During his three-year tenure, he played a key role in both reporting and desk operations and was recognised as TOI Employee of the Quarter in 2016. He later joined Zee, where he covered the 2019 World Cup across five venues in England—an assignment he considers a career highlight. At Hindustan Times, Aditya’s leadership came to the fore as he was promoted to lead the sports team within 18 months. Under his stewardship, the section has delivered extensive coverage of global sporting events, including the IPL, Olympics, Cricket World Cups, FIFA World Cups, Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. In 2024, he was named HT DigiStar of the Year. Aditya continues to adapt to the evolving digital publishing landscape, with a sharp focus on search and audience engagement. Outside work, he occasionally plays the guitar and remains an avid gamer.Read More