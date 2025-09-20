Search Search
Saturday, Sept 20, 2025
Irfan Pathan adds fuel to fire as spat with Shahid Afridi shows no signs of slowing down: 'Mere naam se obsessed hain'

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 20, 2025 10:36 am IST

The spat between Shahid Afridi and Irfan Pathan is showing no signs of slowing down as the back-and-forth continues between the two former cricketers. 

The back-and-forth between Irfan Pathan and Shahid Afridi continues, and there are no signs of the spat slowing down anytime soon. The former India all-rounder has most probably taken stock of Afridi's latest comments, saying some people from the neighbouring country are "obsessed" with his name. The verbal duel between Pathan and Afridi gained a new angle after the latter slammed the former India all-rounder for his "dog meat story", saying Pathan does not have the courage to tell the tale on his face.

The spat between Shahid Afridi and Irfan Pathan is showing no signs of slowing down(X Image)
The spat between Shahid Afridi and Irfan Pathan is showing no signs of slowing down(X Image)

The entire matter started in August 2025, when, during an interview with Lallantop, Pathan recalled a fight with Afridi on a flight. According to Pathan, Afridi was being rude by addressing him as a "kid" in the presence of Abdul Razzaq.

“I asked Razzaq what kind of meat Pakistanis ate, and whether dog meat was available. Hearing me, a surprised Razzaq questioned back, 'Hey Irfan, why are you asking this?’ I replied that he (Afridi) has eaten dog meat; he has been barking for so long. After this, Afridi could not say anything," he added.

However, recently Afridi reacted to the comment, calling it a "lie", and he even went on to say that Pathan was not a "real man."

Also Read: ‘Saamne aake baat kare’: Shahid Afridi dares Irfan Pathan for ‘barking like a dog’ comment

“I consider those people men who can say things face to face and who will look me in the eye. He keeps talking behind my back. I can only respond if he says things to my face. How do I respond to his lies? What should I respond to this lie?” Afridi said on Samaa.TV.

Irfan Pathan's latest post

The clip of Afridi attacking Pathan has gone viral on social media, and it seems the video has reached the former Indian all-rounder. Hence, it is no surprise that the 40-year-old took to social media to react.

“Aap Log sahi kehte hain: ‘Ye padosi X players aur media Irfan Pathan ke naam se obsessed hain.' (You guys say the right thing. Some former players and media from Pakistan are obsessed with the name Irfan Pathan),” Pathan wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The tensions between India and Pakistan rose once again following the Asia Cup Group A match. Suryakumar Yadav and his team refused to shake hands with the opponents following their seven-wicket win.

This led to several former Pakistan players such as Afridi, Mohammad Yousuf and Shoaib Akhtar criticising India for their antics on the field.

India and Pakistan will square off once again in the Super 4s stage on Sunday, September 21, at the Dubai International Stadium.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Asia Cup Super Four
