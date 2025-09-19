‘Saamne aake baat kare’: Shahid Afridi dares Irfan Pathan for ‘barking like a dog’ comment

Shahid Afridi and Irfan Pathan had a tough face-off when they were playing. But that has turned bitter and is taking a turn for the worse with each passing day. Now, a recent video of the ex-Pakistan all-rounder has surfaced on social media where he has asked Irfan Pathan to come and talk on his face. Irfan Pathan recalled heated altercation with Shahid Afridi.(X Image)

While giving an interview on a Pakistani channel, Shahid Afridi said, “Main usko mard manta hu jo samne khara hoke baat kare. Peeth peeche itni baat karni hain, lekin manu usko hi jo samne aake baat kare. Phir maja ayega na, jawab bhi de sake banda. (I believe them as competitors who can talk face to face. Anyone can talk behind the back, but I only like to face those who can talk in front of me. That would spice things up. I can also give the perfect reply),” Afridi said on Pakistani TV channel Samaa TV.

Notably, the clash between these two ex-cricketers is nothing new. However, it is gaining even more attention now because of the current tension between the two nations. From recent geopolitical tensions to the ‘handshake-row’ in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, there has been an environment of hostility. Shahid Afridi has been an active face in the anti-India campaigns in their nation.

The ongoing war of words between Afridi and Pathan on social media started a while back. Replying to an old comment by the ex-Pakistan skipper about who among him and Irfan is the real Pathan, the Indian player recollected an incident from the 2006 tour to Pakistan.

Irfan Pathan recollection of Shahid Afridi’s misbehavio

While interacting on Lallantop, Pathan said, “During the 2006 tour, we were flying from Karachi to Lahore. Both teams were travelling together. Afridi came up and put his hand on my head and messed up my hair. He asked me how I am.”

The gesture by Afridi did not go down well with Pathan. He gave a reply that completely shut down the Pakistan all-rounder.

“Abdul Razzaq was sitting with me then. I asked him what kind of meat is available here. He told me meat from different animals is available. After this, I asked whether dog meat was available. Razzaq was surprised to hear me and asked the reason behind my statement. I pointed at Afridi and said that he has eaten dog meat, that is why he is barking like one,” Pathan further added.

Interestingly, the two have faced each other multiple times. Shahid Afridi as batter and Irfan Pathan as bowler have played 154 deliveries against each other. Pathan has dismissed Afridi nine times, which is around one wicket every 17 deliveries. So, one can say that the left-arm pacer has had the advantage over Afridi.