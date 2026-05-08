Virat Kohli vs Wasim Akram: What would happen if the two cricket giants collided at their peak in a Super Over showdown

It’s always fun to imagine how some of cricket’s ultimate fantasy matchups would have fared. Imagine Mitchell Starc steaming in with Sunil Gavaskar on strike in an India-Australia Test match, or the sight of Jasprit Bumrah bowling to Brian Lara in the Caribbean. Rohit Sharma marking his guard with Allan Donald in his tracks would have been a clash to watch out for. As would the late great Shane Warne bowling to Joe Root in an Ashes classic. Oh, how about Pat Cummins marking his run-up against Sachin Tendulkar? Tempting, eh? Wasim Akram bowling to Virat Kohli: We would have paid all our money to catch a glimpse of this showdown (AFP Images) But amid all these duels, one face-off that promises to stand above the rest is Virat Kohli taking on the greatest left-arm pacer of all time, Wasim Akram. The Master Chaser versus the Sultan of Swing. The greatest ODI pacer taking on the finest batsman the format has ever seen. Throw in the pressure of a Super Over, and the stakes rise even higher. When Ian Bishop picked his winner on the ESPNCricinfo, backing “Wasim bhai”, we were tempted to give it our own version. But would the battle really be that one-sided? Let’s analyse.

Wasim Akram was easily ahead of his peers (HT)

Akram, in his prime, was an intimidating proposition. His spell in the final of the 1992 Cricket World Cup remains immortal in cricketing folklore. The following year, he picked up 45 ODI wickets, surpassing his own tally of 43 wickets in 1992, when he set a new benchmark for the most wickets by a fast bowler in a calendar year at the time. Many pacers have since gone past those numbers, but Akram set the standard. At his peak, he was surprisingly quick too. Kohli no pushover in death overs Out of the 338 times he has been dismissed in white-ball internationals, Kohli has fallen to left-arm pacers 54 times. That’s roughly 16 per cent of his dismissals, a very small fragment. This suggests left-arm pace isn’t really Kohli’s weakness. Next come the death overs. Kohli, especially in T20Is, averages a stunning 54.3 with a strike rate of 192.5, having scored 1032 runs between overs 16 and 20. In ODIs, the numbers dip slightly – 733 runs between overs 45 and 50 from 39 innings at an average of 28.2 and a strike rate of 170.9. Those are still excellent numbers, indicating that Kohli knows how to crack the code at the fag end of an innings.

Virat Kohli in overs 45-50 (HT)

Here’s the kicker. Against the best fast bowlers in the world, Kohli is fully aware of the nuances of batting in the last five overs. Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Mitchell Starc don’t exactly have the wood over him, nor has Kohli dominated them. Yet, across these three champion pacers – add Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga to the mix in the IPL – only Rabada has dismissed him twice. If Kohli bats deep, he usually ensures he remains unbeaten.

Virat Kohli is not easy to dismiss in overs 45-50 by these bowlers. (HT)