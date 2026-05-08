Prince Yadav uses Virat Kohli’s own advice against him to send off stump flying: ‘He himself told me in the last match’

Prince Yadav has been one of the few bright spots for Lucknow Super Giants in an otherwise difficult season, and the young pacer added another memorable moment to his campaign by dismissing Virat Kohli during the clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Facing one of the batters he admires the most, Prince produced a superb piece of bowling to outfox the former RCB skipper. Prince Yadav jumped in air while celebrating Virat Kohli's massive wicket. (X Image/@IPL)

The dismissal was set up brilliantly. Prince first bowled one that shaped away from Kohli, forcing him to stay cautious. On the very next delivery, he brought the ball back sharply into the batter, leaving Kohli completely beaten. The Indian star looked stunned after losing his wicket and stood at the crease in disbelief for a few moments before walking back. It turned out to be a massive breakthrough for Lucknow Super Giants as they defended a challenging 213-run target, with RCB suddenly finding themselves under pressure after Kohli’s dismissal.

After the match, when Prince was asked whether dismissing Kohli was part of a planned strategy to bowl in that channel, the Lucknow Super Giants pacer revealed an interesting detail. He said the RCB superstar himself had advised him during the reverse fixture to keep hitting the right length whenever there was assistance in the surface.

"That was exactly the plan. In fact, after the last match, I was speaking with Virat Bhaiya (elder brother) and he himself told me this... we talked a lot after that match and he was telling me that as long as the ball is moving off the length, you shouldn’t abandon your length. That is exactly what I did, and I got the result in the form of a wicket," Prince told broadcasters.

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LSG still alive in the playoffs race Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants kept their IPL 2026 campaign alive with a hard-fought win, a result that gave Rishabh Pant’s side a much-needed lift after a difficult run. The victory ended their six-match losing streak and marked only their third win in 10 matches this season. While their playoff hopes are still not entirely in their hands and depend on other results going their way, LSG remain mathematically in contention for a spot in the top four.

Prince has been one of the few positives for Lucknow Super Giants this season, picking up 16 wickets in 10 matches. The young pacer himself admitted that it has been a tough campaign from a team perspective, with results not going their way.

"If I speak for myself, the season is good. But from the team's perspective, it’s a bit [tough] because we lost six matches in a row. But the efforts will continue, sir, definitely; we will try to put in a good effort in the remaining matches as well," he said.