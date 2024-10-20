Menu Explore
India's richest star kid is even richer than Salman, owns 1000 crore company; not Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, or Jr NTR

ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Oct 20, 2024 03:18 PM IST

While Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and even Jr NTR may be among the most successful star kids of Indian cinema, they are not the richest, by far.

The term star kid began as an informal way to describe children of film actors and filmmakers, largely those who are public figures themselves. Over the years, as these star kids became celebs in their own rights, the term has oscillated from endearment to almost a slur (although nepo baby takes the cake there). But due to remaining in the public eye, many of these star kids, have become wealthy themselves. The richest Indian star kid has wealth that surpasses even some of the top stars. (Also read: Hrithik Roshan's HRX is a 1000-crore juggernaut, Deepika's 82°E shows massive loss: Celebrity-led brands' report card)

India's richest 'star kid' has business investments worth thousands of crores
India's richest star kid

Hrithik Roshan, the son of actor-turned-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, is currently the wealthiest of all 'star kids' in India. As per reports, Hrithik has a net worth of 3100 crore (over $370 million), which puts him way over his contemporaries and juniors like Saif Ali Khan ( 1200 crore), Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor ( 400 crore), Alia Bhatt ( 550 crore), and even south stars like Ram Charan ( 1340 crore), Jr NTR ( 500 crore), and Prabhas ( 300 crore). In fact, Hrithik's staggering net worth even dwarfs the wealth of some of the top stars of the country, including Aamir Khan ( 1800 crore), Rajinikanth ( 400 crore), and Salman Khan ( 2900 crore).

How Hrithik made his millions

The secret to Hrithik's wealth is his business investments and not his earnings from the films. Granted, he is one of his generation's most successful actors, allowing him to charge as much as 85 crore per film. But since he is selective with his films, that does not contribute majorly to his wealth. The bulk of Hrithik's net worth comes from his sportswear brand HRX. Financial Express reported that the company is worth 1000 crore. It is one of the most successful businesses owned by an Indian actor. Hrithik also reportedly has other business investments and a stake in his father's production company.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
