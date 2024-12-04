Who is Bhavika Sharma? Meet TV actor, Bigg Boss 18 fame Avinash Mishra's rumoured girlfriend

Avinash Mishra is currently one of top contestants in Bigg Boss 18. While the actor’s bond with fellow contestant Eisha Singh in the house is being loved by the audience, the new promo shows journalist Shweta Singh grilling Avinash over his dating rumours with Bhavika Sharma. All about Avinash Mishra's rumoured girlfriend Bhavika Sharma.(Instagram)

Who is Bhavika Sharma?

Bhavika Sharma is a well-known television actor who is best known for her performances in the popular shows like Madam Sir and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actor started working in the entertainment industry when she was just 17 years old. She made her grand television debut with the show Parvarrish - Season 2 and then went on to star in the show Jiji Maa.

From 2020 to 2023, she played the role of constable Santosh Sharma in Madam Sir. However, she later quit the show as she was not happy with the growth of her character. While this show gained her fame, it was her role of Savi Chavan in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin which made her a household name.

Did Avinash confirm the relationship?

Before Avinash Mishra entered the Bigg Boss 18 house, rumours were rife that he was dating Bhavika Sharma. Their pictures spending time together had fans shipping them. However, none of them ever confirmed the relationship. Post Avinash's entry inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, a friend of the duo had claimed that the actor was indeed dating Bhavika, but the two did not wish to make it public. The friend had also mentioned that the duo have decided to deny the reports of their relationship even if asked.

Check out the latest Bigg Boss 18 promo:

The new promo shows journalist Shweta Singh questioning Avinash Mishra about his bond with Eisha Sharma. The actor confirmed that they are just good friends. “Social media pe bohot chal raha hai apka ek ladki ke sath naam (Rumours of you dating a girl is doing rounds on social media),” Shweta Singh said while addressing the rumours surrounding Avinash Mishra’s personal life.

She further probed him about him confessing his feelings for Eisha Singh. Avinash replied, “Aisa kuch nahi hai, Eisha bass meri dost hai (she is just my friend) and I like her as a friend.” Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will also be seen entering the Bigg Boss house and asking a few questions from the housemates such as Vivian Dsena and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Bigg Boss 18 premieres new episodes at 10 pm on Colours TV and is also available for streaming on Jio Cinema.