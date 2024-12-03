Shalini Passi doesn’t know how many rooms there are in her Delhi mansion: More details of her luxurious lifestyle inside

Shalini Passi, along with her husband Sanjay and son Robin, live in a mansion in New Delhi's posh Golf Links neighbourhood.

Shalini reveals

In an interview with Curly Tales, Shalini shared insights about her life in Delhi. “We moved here in 2010, it took us five years to construct this place. Loads of people (live in the house), they’re like my family,” Shalini said.

She also confessed that she has never bothered to count the number of rooms in her expansive home. When asked about how many rooms there are in her house, she responded, “I’ve never counted".

Sharing an interesting aspect, Shalini said that her house is home to 30 monkeys, mentioning that “they love coming” to her house.

During the conversation, Shalini also shared that she rarely repeats clothes, but there is a catch. “Sometimes, instead of repeating them, I cut them up and create something new out of them. I dip-dye white clothes and turn them into something new. We have a master ji at home, he helps me out with this,” she said.

There is a lot of focus on what she eats too. She has revealed that menus are curated on the basis of their diets. They measure exactly how many nutrients the family needs in a day.

About Shalini

Born in 1976 in Delhi, she married businessman Sanjay Passi in the late 1990s. The art aficionado was seen in the third season of the reality show, retitled Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. This time, the original cast members – Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh – were joined by Shalini, Kalyani Saha, and Riddhima Kapoor (Ranbir Kapoor's sister). Shalini has turned out to be the breakout star from the season.