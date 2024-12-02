Menu Explore
Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' Shalini Passi to enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Dec 02, 2024 06:46 PM IST

A recent report claims that Shalini Passi, who gained fame on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, will soon enter the Bigg Boss 18 house.

Ever since Shalini Passi opened up her home and life on Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, she’s all anyone can seem to talk of. And now, TOI reports that Shalini Passi will soon be part of another reality TV show, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18. (Also Read: Shalini Passi reveals she donated entire Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives fee to Bihar village)

Shalini Passi is an art connoisseur from Delhi who gained fame for her distinctive personality and fashion sense.
Shalini Passi in Bigg Boss 18?

The publication claimed that Shalini will soon be a part of Bigg Boss, even if it’s unclear if it’s as a contestant or a guest. A source from the show reportedly told them, “Shalini has a magnetic presence and commands attention wherever she goes. Her entry is sure to bring a mix of glamour, intrigue, and unpredictability to the house, shaking up the existing dynamics and intensifying the ongoing drama.” Shalini has not addressed this on her social media at the time of writing.

The dynamics of Bigg Boss 18

Salman Khan questioned Shilpa Shirodkar during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, asking her about her priorities and relationship with Karan Veer Mehra, supposedly her close friend. Her actions, however, often saw her pick his competitors over him. She nominated Karan a few weeks ago, much to everyone’s surprise.

This season, five wildcard contestants were introduced on Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Edin Rose, Yamini Malhotra, and Aditi. In addition to them, the current contestants include Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Tajinder Bagga, and Sara Arfeen Khan.

It remains to be seen how Shalini will fit into the show and how her presence will impact the current dynamics.

Who is Shalini Passi?

Shalini is a Delhi-based socialite and art connoisseur known for her distinctive personality and fashion sense. She starred in Netflix’s Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives with Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari Soni, Kalyani Chawla, and Riddhima Kapoor.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
