Bigg Boss 18: Sara Arfeen Khan makes Salman Khan blush with sultry joke

On the recent episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, contestant Sara Arfeen Khan shared a moment with host Salman Khan that left him blushing and her co-contestants in fits of laughter. When Salman joked about how she was scaring the contestants, her reaction caught him off guard, leaving him smiling wide. (Also Read: Salman Khan schools Avinash Mishra for calling Chahat Pandey ‘gawaar’ on Bigg Boss 18: Yeh kya badtameezi kar rahe ho?) Salman Khan couldn't help but blush at Sara Arfeen Khan's joke.

Sara Arfeen Khan makes Salman Khan blush

Vivian Dsena joked about Sara scaring others in the house, saying, “She screams day and night that she sees Sara everywhere; she even sees her hanging from the headboard,” as another contestant agreed. He was referring to how Sara pulled a spooky prank on Yamini Malhotra by pretending to be possessed, leaving her screaming and calling for help.

Salman also joined in the banter, stating, “I agree. I have also seen Sara hanging upside down. I was just sleeping here, and Sara was hovering over me upside down.” Even as everyone began laughing, Sara replied, “I wish…I wish,” making him blush and smiling wide. Some of her co-contestants looked shocked, while others couldn’t stop laughing at her cheeky comment.

For the unversed, Sara got spooky makeup done and pranked Yamini in the middle of the night. She even pulled at a bed sheet, leaving Yamini screaming 'please stop' while Chahat Pandey tried to calm her.

Who is Sara Arfeen Khan?

For the unversed, Sara and her husband, Arfeen Khan, entered the Bigg Boss house together. Arfeen was evicted from Bigg Boss on November 9 while Sara is still a contestant. Arfeen is an author and life coach who has worked closely with many Bollywood celebrities, including Hrithik Roshan. They live in Dubai but flew to Mumbai to participate in the show. Sara is an actor and an entrepreneur who has a good social media following.