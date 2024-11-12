Bigg Boss 18's Arfeen Khan says he was initially affected by Salman Khan mocking his profession

Arfeen Khan was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 18. In an interview with India Today, the mind coach reflected on how Salman Khan mocked his profession and noted that it did have an impact on him. Arfeen explained that the actor might not fully understand what a mind coach really does. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan Pathaan ‘funny’ train track scene: Aamir Khan says ‘young actors must have got really upset’) Post eviction from Bigg Boss 18, Arfeen Khan said he was affected by Salman Khan mocking his profession.

Arfeen Khan on Salman Khan mocking his profession

Arfeen, when asked about Salman mocking his profession, stated that, “When a superstar like Salman mentions or makes a mockery, it does affect you. However, I realised that it was not his intention. He doesn’t know what I do, and it’s okay to be confused about it. This is why I was so open to answering all his queries, but there was a miscommunication. Though I must clarify that he did not intentionally disrespect me or my profession.”

He further said, “I think it will rather make my profession million times better. Today everyone wants to know more about what a mind coach does, and that’s a great thing.”

About Arfeen Khan

Arfeen, known to be an acclaimed TEDX speaker and author is also popular as the life coach of Hrithik Roshan. His official website states, “For almost 25+ years, he has helped over 600,000 people in over 47 countries create personal and professional transformation. It is Arfeen’s mission to provide tools and strategies that everyone needs to transcend beyond their limiting fears and beliefs, accomplish their goals, and realize their true desires.”

Arfeen Khan's elimination from Bigg Boss 18

As the mind coach bid adieu to his wife Sara and other contestants in the Bigg Boss house, he turned to Avinash Mishra and said, “I am sorry, I cannot shake hands with you. I think you are one of the meanest man I have ever met in my life.” Before leaving he pointed out, “Sara is not a bad girl but you made her out to be a witch.” Avinash replied by saying, “Nobody is bad in the Bigg Boss house but the situation makes them bad people.” Digvijay Singh Rathee intervened and stopped him from speaking further as these were Arfeen's last few moments inside the house.

Bigg Boss 18 premiers on Colors TV at 10 PM. It is also available for streaming on JioCinema.